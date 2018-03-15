Dynasty Financial Partners announced today the launch of The Next 5 – an exclusive, educational seminar series and thought leadership platform designed to help existing RIAs increase their growth, profitability and enterprise value.

The Next 5 seminar and networking event series will take place across the U.S. beginning in Spring 2018 and will include panel discussions featuring leading RIA firms, top industry leaders and entrepreneurs, as well as one-on-one workshops.

“Over the next five years, the fate of every RIA will be determined by their ability to scale their businesses and achieve significant growth,” said Shirl Penney, President and CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. “While RIAs are winning in the asset race, they will be facing more competition than ever before as their success is no longer a well-kept industry secret. As all roads continue to lead to RIAs in the wealth management space, advisors need to ready themselves for more competition from brokerage firms, banks, IBDs and roll ups. No longer will saying that you are an RIA be a significant advantage as the space gets more crowded. Those that answer the questions now, on how to truly differentiate themselves to grow both organically and inorganically, will be the disproportionate winners over the next 5 years.”

According to Mr. Penney, “As a firm founded to serve RIAs, we work with exceptional, high-growth firms that have been able to scale their businesses and achieve significant success by adhering to a disciplined approach to growing their practices. Our Next 5 program distills these best practices into a series of educational, actionable steps that RIAs can take to transform their business and rapidly improve their ability to grow, scale and compete.”

Dynasty Financial Partners now has over 40 Network advisory firms who advise on more than $25 billion in client assets. With a tagline of ‘powering independence’, the Dynasty Financial Partners is a strong advocate of the independent model and is poised to work with many more independent firms with The Next 5.

The Dynasty Financial Partners Next 5 platform provides growth-minded RIAs with insight and guidance on five different tactical areas of their practice:

How to achieve greater organic growth;

How to strategically access the expanding M&A market;

How to enhance productivity, profitability and the client experience through technology;

How to use succession planning and equity ownership as a catalyst for growth; and

How to institute a financial foundation to ensure long-term sustainable growth and success while maintaining control of your company.

“I speak with RIA Principles all the time at various industry events and I frequently hear them say that they, and their teams, are wildly busy, and yet they are not achieving the growth in revenue and net income they aspire to; and often they don’t understand exactly why,” Mr. Penney said. “The Next 5 platform helps RIAs identify their obstacles to growth and gives them practical solutions to unleash their growth so that they can achieve much-needed scale to compete and enjoy a far more productive and profitable future.”

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners develops, sources and integrates management capabilities for some of the industry’s leading independent investment advisor firms and offers registered investment advisory services. Dynasty’s integrated platform services delivery chassis offers a customized, open-architecture wealth management solutions and technology platform supporting advisors as they protect and grow their clients’ wealth. Dynasty also offers access to capital to help advisors expand, scale and grow their business. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity without compromise,” and the firm is committed to crafting solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients.

Visit Dynasty on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynasty-financial-partners

Twitter: @DynastyFP

Youtube: http://bit.ly/1MKXhC8

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005055/en/