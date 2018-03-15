Dynasty Financial Partners announced today the launch of The
Next 5 – an exclusive, educational seminar series and thought
leadership platform designed to help existing RIAs increase their
growth, profitability and enterprise value.
The Next 5 seminar and networking event series will take
place across the U.S. beginning in Spring 2018 and will include panel
discussions featuring leading RIA firms, top industry leaders and
entrepreneurs, as well as one-on-one workshops.
“Over the next five years, the fate of every RIA will be determined by
their ability to scale their businesses and achieve significant growth,”
said Shirl Penney, President and CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners.
“While RIAs are winning in the asset race, they will be facing more
competition than ever before as their success is no longer a well-kept
industry secret. As all roads continue to lead to RIAs in the wealth
management space, advisors need to ready themselves for more competition
from brokerage firms, banks, IBDs and roll ups. No longer will saying
that you are an RIA be a significant advantage as the space gets more
crowded. Those that answer the questions now, on how to truly
differentiate themselves to grow both organically and inorganically,
will be the disproportionate winners over the next 5 years.”
According to Mr. Penney, “As a firm founded to serve RIAs, we work with
exceptional, high-growth firms that have been able to scale their
businesses and achieve significant success by adhering to a disciplined
approach to growing their practices. Our Next 5 program distills
these best practices into a series of educational, actionable steps that
RIAs can take to transform their business and rapidly improve their
ability to grow, scale and compete.”
Dynasty Financial Partners now has over 40 Network advisory firms who
advise on more than $25 billion in client assets. With a tagline of
‘powering independence’, the Dynasty Financial Partners is a strong
advocate of the independent model and is poised to work with many more
independent firms with The Next 5.
The Dynasty Financial Partners Next 5 platform provides
growth-minded RIAs with insight and guidance on five different tactical
areas of their practice:
-
How to achieve greater organic growth;
-
How to strategically access the expanding M&A market;
-
How to enhance productivity, profitability and the client experience
through technology;
-
How to use succession planning and equity ownership as a catalyst for
growth; and
-
How to institute a financial foundation to ensure long-term
sustainable growth and success while maintaining control of your
company.
“I speak with RIA Principles all the time at various industry events and
I frequently hear them say that they, and their teams, are wildly busy,
and yet they are not achieving the growth in revenue and net income they
aspire to; and often they don’t understand exactly why,” Mr. Penney
said. “The Next 5 platform helps RIAs identify their obstacles to
growth and gives them practical solutions to unleash their growth so
that they can achieve much-needed scale to compete and enjoy a far more
productive and profitable future.”
About Dynasty Financial Partners
Dynasty Financial Partners develops, sources and integrates management
capabilities for some of the industry’s leading independent investment
advisor firms and offers registered investment advisory services.
Dynasty’s integrated platform services delivery chassis offers a
customized, open-architecture wealth management solutions and technology
platform supporting advisors as they protect and grow their clients’
wealth. Dynasty also offers access to capital to help advisors expand,
scale and grow their business. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity
without compromise,” and the firm is committed to crafting solutions
that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their
clients.
