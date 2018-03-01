Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dyson posts $1.1 billion profit driven by Asian demand for its tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2018 | 01:14am CET
FILE PHOTO - A Dyson employee shows a Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum cleaner without its cover during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) - Dyson, the British company that reinvented the vacuum, said it made record earnings of 801 million pounds ($1.10 billion) last year after Asian consumers bought more of its battery-powered technology to clean the surfaces and the air in their homes.

Founder James Dyson said Asians had an "extraordinary enthusiasm for technology that works", and 73 percent of the company's growth in 2017 had come from the continent.

Dyson's tech appealed to Asia's fast-growing middle classes who appreciated products such as its premium-priced hairdryers, he said.

The company, which said its turnover rose 40 percent to 3.5 billion pounds, had also been lucky to ride the crest of a wave of concern about pollution in the home with its air purifiers, he said. Shanghai has more of its environmental control products than anywhere else in the world.

But vacuum cleaners, which Dyson revolutionised with his bagless dual-cyclone machines in the 1990s, remained the biggest source of profit.

"Our whole emphasis on vacuum cleaners has changed from mains-powered vacuum cleaners that you pull and push - cylinders and uprights - to battery vacuum cleaners," he told reporters.

"We have ceased development of mains-powered machines because we see the future as being entirely in battery machines."

The company, which produced its 100 millionth machine in 2017, said it was investing 2.5 billion pounds in technology, with much dedicated to research at its campus in Malmesbury in southern England.

Last year it said it had been working on building an electric car for the past three years.

Dyson said he had chosen the battery for the vehicle, although he would not disclose what it was, but had not yet selected a manufacturing site.

"England is a possibility ... but we are also looking at the Far East," he said. "I think we've got to make the car where we make the battery."

The plan to launch by 2020 was on track. "We are well down the road," he said.

The company develops it technology in-house, and Dyson said he was not keen to work with any major tech platform, although some of its robotic products could be controlled by Amazon's Alexa digital personal assistant.

"I'm tilting more towards our products doing what they do by themselves automatically rather than requiring control," he said, adding that the company never shared any data.

Dyson, who was a prominent supporter of Britain leaving the European Union, also said he did not see the point of Britain tying itself into a customs union with the EU.

"I would like us to strike trade deal with anyone who wants to strike a trade deal with us: Australia, India, Canada, Japan, China and so on," he said.

($1 = 0.7263 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by James Dalgleish)

By Paul Sandle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aHow Much Tax Should Be Withheld From Your Paycheck? Updated IRS Tool Will Help -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:46aAmid NAFTA talks, Mexico airs concerns over U.S. steel tariffs
RE
01:46aAmid NAFTA talks, Mexico airs concerns over U.S. steel tariffs
RE
01:35aStock slide, dollar near five-week high as Powell revives Fed rate fears
RE
01:30aSouth Korean Exports Rise 4.0% in February
DJ
01:21aJapan October-December corporate capex up 4.3 percent year-on-year - MOF
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14aDyson posts $1.1 billion profit driven by Asian demand for its tech
RE
12:49aOil drops on large inventory increase, profit taking
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC : Pot producer Aurora gets final regulatory nod for CanniMed purchase
2Oil drops on large inventory increase, profit taking
3BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : says outside commentaries on index funds could pose risk
4PACIFIC ETHANOL INC : PACIFIC ETHANOL : reports 4Q loss
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Jared Kushner's Ties to Banks Under Scrutiny

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.