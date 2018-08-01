E-Commerce Cloud Company Webscale Named 2018 Stevie Award Winner for Best-in-Class Customer Service

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale, the E-Commerce Cloud Company, announced today that it has been named a 2018 Stevie Award winner in the Customer Service Department of the Year category. Webscale was selected for the development and implementation of industry-first automation and monitoring technologies in the support organization that won the company a best-in-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71 from its customers, nearly three times the B2B industry average.



In the past year, Webscale has upgraded and expanded its 24x7x365 support organization, with the most notable change being the implementation of an “automate and monitor everything” approach for both support protocols and product features.

“Webscale’s support time has been fantastic and often we are notified by Webscale staff about a problem before we have even become aware there is an issue,” said Owen Wald, Chief Marketing Officer at US Water Systems, Inc., a Webscale customer.

“We view Webscale as a key partner,” said Andrew Savage, Chief Operating Officer, Dolls Kill, another Webscale customer. “We don’t think of them as a vendor. They’re really an extension of our team.”

Webscale’s unique automation features, combined with a powerful predictive analytics engine, enable the company’s support team to apply fixes before a customer site’s performance or availability are impacted, preventing service disruptions. These features effectively render the Webscale product suite its own Level 0 support agent, enabling consistently faster and more reliable responses to system level issues.

“Customer delight is the core focus of everything we do at Webscale,” said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. “This recognition is a testament to the great work our world-class customer success and support organizations are doing as well as our unique approach to automation, monitoring, and support. It’s encouraging to see how customers are rating Webscale’s service delivery and support light years ahead of other e-commerce cloud providers.”

The American Business Awards are U.S.A.’s premier business awards program open to all organizations operating the United States. Stevie Awards are awarded to the winners of each category and recognize the positive contributions and outstanding performances in the workplace. This year, the American Business Awards received 3,700 nominations from organizations in every industry.

To learn more about Webscale's award-winning customer service, visit www.webscale.com/why-work-with-us/customer-service .

About Webscale Networks

Webscale is the leading E-Commerce Cloud Company and a pioneer in integrated web application delivery in the cloud. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from application scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management across multiple cloud providers. Experts in cloud technology and creating powerful solutions for e-commerce and enterprise customers, Webscale is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO and Bangalore, India.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

