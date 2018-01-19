E.ON Chooses Corinex Broadband over Powerline Technology for their Smart Metering Rollout

E.ON, an international energy company that serves 32 million customers
across multiple countries, has decided to use broadband over powerline
(BPL) as the key technology in their communication mix, in the smart
metering communication infrastructure for the low voltage part of their
grid. E.ON chose Corinex as the solution provider for the initial two
years of the deployment. The initial deployment will be several ten
thousands of repeaters and head ends providing secure communication for
a couple of hundred thousands of households. Corinex Grid Value network
management based on IBM Tivoli platform will manage the network.
“After extensive field trials, we found that Corinex broadband over
powerline technology meets our requirements for mass rollout of smart
metering services. We are convinced BPL is ideally suited to address the
needs of many other utilities, so E.ON is interested in supporting BPL
industry standardization in order to create a broad ecosystem of silicon
and system vendors,” said Elmar Peine, responsible for Telecommunication
Infrastructure from E.ON in Germany.
“We are excited to be part of the E.ON technology strategy, addressing
the advanced German energy market, leading in penetration of renewables,
toughest security requirements, and sophisticated load management
designed for each household. Corinex, building on its leadership in BPL,
is also committed to bringing G.hn for utilities,” stated Peter Sobotka,
CEO of Corinex.
“IBM is happy that its product IBM Tivoli/Netcool was chosen to manage
the BPL Network. The scale of this project, combined with the fact that
it will be operating over a high performance network makes it one of the
leading projects in the industry and a great example of true broadband
implementation of IoT and capabilities of IBM technology,” said Frank
Schwammberger, Industry Executive, IBM.
“The energy industry is facing new challenges, driven by increased
penetration of distributed energy generation and storage, massive
adoption of electric vehicles, and a transition towards renewable energy
sources. These challenges create demand for broadband solutions that
leverage MaxLinear’s powerline communications chipsets to enable a new
generation of real-time energy services,” said Chano Gómez, MaxLinear
Senior Director of Marketing, G.hn. “We are proud to provide one of the
key silicon components for the Corinex solution being deployed by E.ON.”
About E.ON
E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, focusing
entirely on energy networks, customer solutions and renewables. In the
2016 financial year, more than 40,000 employees from 90 nations
generated sales of around $42 billion. Around 33 million customers
purchase gas and electricity from E.ON. Within the global renewables
segment E.ON is a leading company. The company has already invested more
than $11 billion and operates nearly 5.4 gigawatts of renewable capacity.
About Corinex
Corinex Communications Corp. develops, manufactures and implements
complex solutions for smart metering and smart grid infrastructure
projects, with a focus on broadband over powerline communications.
Corinex solutions are improving grid operational efficiency, security
and integrate renewable energy and EV’s on the low voltage part of the
grid. Learn more at www.corinex.com.
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF),
analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home,
wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket
applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For
more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other
trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
