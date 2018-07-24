E-learning Market in GCC 2018-2022 | Introduction of Gamification to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the e-learning market in GCC to grow at a CAGR of
close to 14% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
The high demand for skill-based training is one of the major drivers for
the e-learning
market in GCC 2018-2022. Corporates give significant importance
to the skill-based training. Realizing the benefits of technical
training and certifications, employees are willing to invest their time
and resources on the same. Technical training is largely delivered by
using methods such as simulation training and blended training to
increase the effectiveness of training programs.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key trends contributing to
the growth of the e-learning market in GCC is the introduction of
gamification:
E-learning market in GCC: Introduction of
gamification
E-learning in the GCC has gained popularity due to its member countries
aiming to bring world-class educational institutions in the region.
E-learning technologies are used for combining innovative technologies
with education. The use of games in training and educational curriculums
increases the interest of trainees and students towards the program.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education
technology, “In the GCC, the concept of gamification-based e-learning
is growing rapidly. The governments in GCC countries are planning to
provide gamification-based e-learning material for training in the
corporate sector. The government of Saudi Arabia has launched gamified
laboratories, thereby increasing the adoption of gamification.”
E-learning market in GCC: Segmentation analysis
The e-learning market in GCC research report provides market
segmentation by end-user (corporate, K-12 education, and higher
education), and by region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and
Qatar). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
Of the three major end-user segments, the corporate sector accounted for
the largest market share with a share of around 49% in 2017. The
dominance of the segment is because it is the major user of e-learning
solutions. Corporates use e-learning solutions to train their employees
on technical skills, soft skills, and leadership skills.
Among the GCC countries, Saudi Arabia held the largest share in 2017,
accounting for more than 35% share, which is due to its significant use
of e-learning solutions.
