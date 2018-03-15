E2open : Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share

E2open, a leading cloud supply chain management software company, sent a
letter on March 14, 2018 to the Board of Directors of Amber Road, Inc.
(NYSE: AMBR) (“Amber Road” or the “Company”) affirming E2open’s prior
proposal to engage in discussions regarding acquiring all of the
outstanding shares of common stock of Amber Road for $10.50 per share in
cash.
The letter stated that despite its repeated outreach, E2open has been
unable to establish a substantive dialogue with the Company’s Board of
Directors and seeks engagement by the Company to begin discussing a
potential transaction immediately. E2open also stated in the letter that
its willingness to engage in discussions regarding a potential
combination of the two companies would expire on March 30, 2018 if the
Company fails to engage with E2open by such date.
The full text of the letter sent to Amber Road’s Board of Directors is
as follows:
Dear Members of the Board of Directors:
Despite your lack of engagement in connection with our prior proposals
on behalf of E2open, LLC (“E2open”) to acquire all of the outstanding
shares of Amber Road, Inc. (the “Company”) for cash at the proposed
price of $10.50 per share, we are writing to once again affirm our
interest in a transaction. We remain highly enthusiastic about this
combination and are confident that your shareholders are similarly
enthusiastic. Our cash offer, representing a premium of more than 50% to
the unaffected share price on February 9, 2018, provides the Company’s
shareholders with a significant premium to your current market value,
coupled with high certainty given E2open’s deep experience in the
industry and our investors’ large capital base to fund a transaction. We
are eager to engage with the Company immediately to discuss a potential
transaction.
Unfortunately, other than your letter rejecting our proposal to discuss
a combination on February 12, 2018 and brief conversation with Barry
Williams on March 5, 2018, followed by a second rejection letter on
March 9, 2018, we have had no engagement with you. You have declined our
repeated offers to engage in substantive discussions with you on the
merits of our proposal, and it is not clear to us that you have engaged
any outside advisors to help the Company consider a potential
combination with E2open. Further, other than the brief conversation with
Mr. Williams, we have been unable to establish any substantive dialogue
with independent members of the Company’s Board of Directors. Your
consideration of, and response to, our outreach is hardly
“best-practices” for the corporate governance of a public company.
As we communicated to you on February 27, 2018, after we made public our
proposal to acquire the Company on February 12, 2018, we received
feedback from several of your largest shareholders expressing
frustration that the Company has not engaged with E2open. These same
shareholders advised us that they had communicated to you verbally or in
writing their desire for the Company to engage with E2open in a
potential transaction. We expect that your shareholders will be
surprised to learn that the only contact since February 12, 2018 has
been the single conversation with Mr. Williams in which he declined to
engage meaningfully with us to discuss a potential transaction.
We believe many of the Company’s shareholders not only want but also
expect a transaction to be achieved. This likely explains why your stock
price remains elevated to nearly 40% above the unaffected price. While
E2open remains highly interested in a combination with Amber Road, our
willingness to engage with the Company regarding a combination will
expire on March 30, 2018.
Once again, we are highly interested in discussing a potential
combination on an expedited timeline, and we are available to meet at
any time. We would welcome the opportunity to present our proposal
directly to the Company’s Board of Directors or answer any questions
that you or your advisors may have. We look forward to hearing from you
soon.
This letter does not represent and will not create any legally binding
or enforceable obligation. No such obligations will be imposed on E2open
or the Company unless and until a mutually acceptable definitive
agreement is executed by E2open (or an affiliate thereof), on the one
hand, and the Company, on the other hand.
Very truly yours,
Michael Farlekas
CEO
E2open, LLC
About E2open
E2open is the one place, in the cloud, to run your supply chain, powered
by the world’s largest direct business network and a broad portfolio of
next generation solutions including Sourcing & Procurement, Quality &
Traceability, Inventory Visibility & Optimization, Supply Planning &
Response, Logistics & Fulfillment, S&OP/Financial Planning, Demand
Planning & Sensing, Channel Data Management and Channel Performance
Optimization. E2open enables the world’s largest and most complex supply
chains to better plan, execute and collaborate. We understand supply
chain. Bring us your challenges and E2open will deliver better outcomes. www.e2open.com.
