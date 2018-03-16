PR Newswire/euro adhoc/ EANS-Tip Announcement: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 16.03.2018 Publication Location: http://bit.ly/Wol1718Q3 Further inquiry note: Wolford AG Maresa Hoffmann Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258 [email protected] | company.wolford.com end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Wolfordstrasse 1 A-6900 Bregenz phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1268 FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1219 mail: [email protected] WWW: http://company.wolford.com ISIN: AT0000834007 indexes: ATX GP stockmarkets: New York, Wien, Frankfurt language: English The content and accuracy of news releases published on this site and/or distributed by PR Newswire or its partners are the sole responsibility of the originating company or organisation. Whilst every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of our services, such releases are not actively monitored or reviewed by PR Newswire or its partners and under no circumstances shall PR Newswire or its partners be liable for any loss or damage resulting from the use of such information. All information should be checked prior to publication.