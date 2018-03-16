Log in
EANS-Tip Announcement: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act

03/16/2018 | 07:41am CET
PR Newswire/euro adhoc/

EANS-Tip Announcement: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report according
to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
  aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
  of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The company Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial
reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 16.03.2018
Publication Location: http://bit.ly/Wol1718Q3


Further inquiry note:
Wolford AG
Maresa Hoffmann
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258
[email protected] | company.wolford.com

end of announcement                         euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer:       Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
              Wolfordstrasse 1
              A-6900 Bregenz
phone:        +43(0) 5574 690-1268
FAX:          +43(0) 5574 690-1219
mail:         [email protected]
WWW:          http://company.wolford.com
ISIN:         AT0000834007
indexes:      ATX GP
stockmarkets: New York, Wien, Frankfurt
language:     English

The content and accuracy of news releases published on this site and/or
distributed by PR Newswire or its partners are the sole responsibility of the
originating company or organisation. Whilst every effort is made to ensure the
accuracy of our services, such releases are not actively monitored or reviewed
by PR Newswire or its partners and under no circumstances shall PR Newswire or
its partners be liable for any loss or damage resulting from the use of such
information. All information should be checked prior to publication.

© PRNewswire 2018
