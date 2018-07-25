EB-5 Investors Lawsuit Asks US Government to Address Pressing Visa Backlog

A group of more than 450 Chinese EB-5 investors are suing the U.S.
government to challenge visa policies that keep investors waiting up to
15 years to come to the United States.
American Lending Center (ALC), one of America’s leading EB-5 regional
centers, has joined the suit to support and stand with the international
investor community as the first and only institutional plaintiff. Legal
representation is being provided by Kurzban, Kurzban, Weinger, Tetzeli
and Pratt, P.A., a top Florida law firm with a record of aggressive
advocacy and success in civil litigation and immigration law.
The lawsuit aims to substantially reduce the current EB-5 visa backlog
facing investors and their families. Over the past several years, the
wait time to become a U.S. resident has drastically increased, with some
EB-5 investors delayed up to 15 years. During this time many children of
investors “age out” of associated familial visas or green card
eligibility as “derivatives” of their parents. If spouses and children
of investors were not individually counted against the State
Department’s annual visa quota, a greater number would be available and
the backlog would be substantially reduced.
Ira Kurzban, lead attorney in the lawsuit, argues that “the U.S.
government counts each child and each spouse in determining the numbers
of immigrant investor visas each year. However, we believe that the EB-5
program for investors requires the government to only count investors
when allocating the visas. The decision to count derivatives as part of
the 10,000 visas means that only approximately 3,300 in fact go to
investors. This is a loss for investors in China who must wait many,
many years and it is a loss for the U.S. government because fewer people
are investing in the U.S.”
Bruce Thompson, ALC President and former Region IX Administrator for the
U.S. Small Business Administration, agreed: “EB-5 investment can provide
impactful, sustainable economic benefits to American communities. It is
unfortunate that due to legislative gridlock EB-5 reform seemingly must
now go through the courts. ALC feels compelled to stand with the
investor community and those disadvantaged through retrogression and
annual visa limits. It is devastating to parents who have played by the
rules and invested in the U.S. economy only to learn, in many cases
years after making investments, that their children will be unable to
join them in America.”
An established innovator and industry leader, ALC received a
record-breaking nine EB-5 project approvals in nine different cities for
30 newly approved investors in March of 2018 alone. The company is
currently the largest non-bank SBA 504 lending institution, having
successfully provided over 350 million dollars to American ventures and
funded over 60 SBA 504 projects with parent company RCH.
Leaders across the industry are heralding the lawsuit. Joseph McCarthy,
President of American Dream Fund, joined by fellow co-founding
organizers of the EB-5 Visa Relief Group, Bill Gresser, President of
EB-5 New York State, and Carolyn Lee, Partner at Miller Mayer, LLP,
support the action. “We support short and long term solutions to return
to the original intent of the program of 10,000 investors, which would
offer visa relief to families currently mired in the backlog,” McCarthy
stated. “These delays needlessly jeopardize the immigration status of
dependent children, who would “age out” of green card eligibility
because the correct visa numbers are not being applied. Not only would
existing applicant families be protected, but EB-5 visa reform would
also result in billions of dollars of additional investment into local
U.S. economies and tens of thousands of new American jobs. In short, we
stand for the full realization of the EB-5 program’s job creation
potential.”
About American Lending Center
Sustainable success through
integrity, transparency, and accountability.
American Lending
Center (ALC) is a U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service designated
regional center held by Regional Centers Holding Group. ALC offers
investment opportunities to immigrant investors interested in obtaining
permanent resident status in the United States through the
employment-based fifth preference visa (EB-5) program. ALC has completed
funding projects in 19 states and is committed to fulfilling the
program’s promise of investment in businesses in rural and underserved
communities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005655/en/