EB Employee Solutions Appoints Chief Risk Officer

EB Employee Solutions, LLC, dba The
Difference Card, announced today that Carol Adams, former Senior
Vice President of the Accident & Health (US) Division at Arch Insurance
Group, will join the firm as Chief Risk Officer.
Joseph Donovan, EVP and Head of Sales commented on the hiring, “The
creation of the Chief Risk Officer position and the hiring of Ms. Adams
is a testament to how far our product offering has come.”
EB Employee Solutions, LLC through its Difference Card product recently
began offering an innovative reinsured cost saving solution to customers
in a handful of states across the country.
Ms. Adams will be leading the initiative to achieve a full 50 state
offering. “Carol’s background in both stop-loss and reinsurance gives us
a distinct advantage in the marketplace. Now, more than ever, employers
are looking for creative solutions to their ever rising healthcare costs
and with the addition of the Chief Risk Officer position, The Difference
Card is in a better position now to serve them,” added Mr. Donovan.
About EB Employee Solutions, LLC
With sales offices in 13 cities across the United States, EB Employee
Solutions, LLC through its Difference Card Product helps organizations
maximize their health plan efficiency. By utilizing card technology,
risk transfer solutions and proprietary wellness strategies, The
Difference Card has delivered millions of dollars in savings to its
clients while at the same time providing the highest level of employee
benefits.
The Difference Card (www.differencecard.com)
serves clients in 50 U.S. States with offices in Baltimore, Boston,
Chicago, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Nashville, New Jersey,
New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006443/en/