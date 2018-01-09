Log in
EB Employee Solutions Appoints Chief Risk Officer

01/09/2018 | 06:08pm CET

Carol Adams joins EB Employee Solutions as Chief Risk Officer for The Difference Card

EB Employee Solutions, LLC, dba The Difference Card, announced today that Carol Adams, former Senior Vice President of the Accident & Health (US) Division at Arch Insurance Group, will join the firm as Chief Risk Officer.

Joseph Donovan, EVP and Head of Sales commented on the hiring, “The creation of the Chief Risk Officer position and the hiring of Ms. Adams is a testament to how far our product offering has come.”

EB Employee Solutions, LLC through its Difference Card product recently began offering an innovative reinsured cost saving solution to customers in a handful of states across the country.

Ms. Adams will be leading the initiative to achieve a full 50 state offering. “Carol’s background in both stop-loss and reinsurance gives us a distinct advantage in the marketplace. Now, more than ever, employers are looking for creative solutions to their ever rising healthcare costs and with the addition of the Chief Risk Officer position, The Difference Card is in a better position now to serve them,” added Mr. Donovan.

About EB Employee Solutions, LLC

With sales offices in 13 cities across the United States, EB Employee Solutions, LLC through its Difference Card Product helps organizations maximize their health plan efficiency. By utilizing card technology, risk transfer solutions and proprietary wellness strategies, The Difference Card has delivered millions of dollars in savings to its clients while at the same time providing the highest level of employee benefits.

The Difference Card (www.differencecard.com) serves clients in 50 U.S. States with offices in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Nashville, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.


© Business Wire 2018
