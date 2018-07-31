Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EBA European Banking Authority : publishes final draft technical standards on home-host cooperation under PSD2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 12:13pm EDT

31 July 2018

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its final draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) specifying the framework for cooperation and the exchange of information between competent authorities under the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). The RTS also clarify the type of information as well as the templates to be used by payment institutions when reporting to the competent authorities of the host Member States on the payment business activities carried out in their territories. These RTS help consumers use payments services with confidence across the EU as they ensure consistent and efficient supervision of payment institutions operating across borders.

The proposed cooperation framework ensures consistent and efficient supervision of payment institutions operating across borders by specifying the procedure for the requests and replies for cooperation and exchange of information between competent authorities, including single contact points, language, standardised forms and timelines.

These RTS also set out the periodical reporting requirements, divided into two sets of information, which host competent authorities can request from payment institutions operating in their territories via agents or branches. The reporting requirements define the data breakdown, reporting periods, frequency and reporting deadlines. This periodical reporting provides the host competent authority with a better understanding of the payments market in the host Member State and helps the host competent authority monitor compliance with the provisions of national law transposing the PSD2.

Legal basis

These RTS have been developed in accordance with Article 29(6) of PSD2, which requires the EBA to specify the framework for cooperation and exchange of information between competent authorities of the home Member State and of the host Member State. They also specify the means and details of any reporting requested by host Members States from payment institutions on the payment business activities carried out in their territories.

Disclaimer

EBA - European Banking Authority published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:12:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27pU.S. consumer spending rises; wage growth slows in second quarter
RE
06:26pU.S. consumer spending rises; wage growth slows in second-quarter
RE
06:25pCUMMINGS TO RECALL 500,000 TRUCKS TO REPLACE FAULTY EMISSIONS PART : Epa
RE
06:24pOil falls as OPEC, Russia boost output
RE
06:13pEBA EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY : publishes final draft technical standards on home-host cooperation under PSD2
PU
06:13pEBA EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY : updates the Joint Committee Guidelines on complaints-handling to extend their scope of application
PU
06:12pCanada WestJet Airline stock dives 10 percent on dim third-quarter outlook
RE
06:09pMexican Economy Slipped in Second Quarter--Update
DJ
06:08pAPHA UK ANIMAL HEALTH AND PLANT AGENCY : VCU protocols and procedures for testing agricultural crops
PU
06:06pCAIRN ENERGY : Former HSBC currency trader wins appeal against U.S. extradition
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung Electronics profit growth slows as Galaxy S9 misses sales targets
2CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly
3SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
4UMICORE : UMICORE : - Half year results 2018
5BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.