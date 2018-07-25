EBD Group: Mobile Responsive Technology Powers Biotech-Pharma Business Growth through an Enhanced partneringONE® Conference Software Experience

EBD Group (‘EBD’), the market leading provider of world-class partnering events and tools for the global life science industry, has released a significant update of its gold-standard partnering software, partneringONE®, based on a fully responsive mobile platform.

“Partnering is the life-blood of the biotech industry,” Anna Chrisman, Group Managing Director of EBD said. “EBD hosts more than 40,000 decision makers and facilitates more than 50,000 one-to-one meetings at our global events, and our partneringONE® platform is critical to uniting industry innovators, dealmakers, investors and thought leaders from across the globe,” she said.

“A key change in the new version of partneringONE® is the adaptation of the platform to become fully mobile responsive, enabling live updates and increasing flexibility through messaging and on-the-go meeting arrangement and rescheduling,” said Anna.

Based on research and user feedback, the latest partneringONE® update has been designed to drive the partnering process forward in a more efficient and accessible way, expanding its capabilities to provide more benefits to its delegates. The tool empowers users to easily initiate and develop critical professional partnerships at major conferences around the world.

With the introduction of templates, tags and notes, EBD’s partneringONE® platform will allow delegates to use their time more efficiently, so they can maximize their partnering potential and ultimately secure more business opportunities to drive innovation and business growth across the life science sector.

Users can also gain more insight through enhanced search capabilities and access to years of partnering history enabling delegates to participate in more focused conversations and build more tailored, significant partnerships.

Lisa Methley, Senior Director, Online Strategy at EBD Group, added, “The new features of partneringONE® help people engage with one another in a more efficient way. It’s about evolution and innovation—giving our community the power to do more. Our users have helped us build the strong reputation we enjoy today, and the new update will only strengthen our position as a key industry support platform as we empower our community to form more meaningful connections than ever before.”

Invitation to webinar

A demonstration of the refreshed platform will take place on July 26, 08:30 PDT / 16:30 BST, giving participants the opportunity to view the new features and better understand the functionality updates that will save them time, increase their productivity and help them find their best-fit partners. Register here for the free webinar.

-Ends-

Notes to Editors:

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our six landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, Cell & Gene Connect, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

Tune into EBD Group’s Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life science industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

