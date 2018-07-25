EBD Group: Mobile Responsive Technology Powers Biotech-Pharma Business Growth through an Enhanced partneringONE® Conference Software Experience

EBD Group (‘EBD’), the market leading provider of world-class partnering
events and tools for the global life science industry, has released a
significant update of its gold-standard partnering software,
partneringONE®, based on a fully responsive mobile platform.
“Partnering is the life-blood of the biotech industry,” Anna Chrisman,
Group Managing Director of EBD said. “EBD hosts more than 40,000
decision makers and facilitates more than 50,000 one-to-one meetings at
our global events, and our partneringONE® platform is
critical to uniting industry innovators, dealmakers, investors and
thought leaders from across the globe,” she said.
“A key change in the new version of partneringONE® is the
adaptation of the platform to become fully mobile responsive, enabling
live updates and increasing flexibility through messaging and on-the-go
meeting arrangement and rescheduling,” said Anna.
Based on research and user feedback, the latest partneringONE®
update has been designed to drive the partnering process forward in a
more efficient and accessible way, expanding its capabilities to provide
more benefits to its delegates. The tool empowers users to easily
initiate and develop critical professional partnerships at major
conferences around the world.
With the introduction of templates, tags and notes, EBD’s partneringONE®
platform will allow delegates to use their time more efficiently,
so they can maximize their partnering potential and ultimately secure
more business opportunities to drive innovation and business growth
across the life science sector.
Users can also gain more insight through enhanced search capabilities
and access to years of partnering history enabling delegates to
participate in more focused conversations and build more tailored,
significant partnerships.
Lisa Methley, Senior Director, Online Strategy at EBD Group, added, “The
new features of partneringONE® help people engage with one
another in a more efficient way. It’s about evolution and
innovation—giving our community the power to do more. Our users have
helped us build the strong reputation we enjoy today, and the new update
will only strengthen our position as a key industry support platform as
we empower our community to form more meaningful connections than ever
before.”
Invitation to webinar
A demonstration of the refreshed
platform will take place on July 26, 08:30 PDT / 16:30 BST, giving
participants the opportunity to view the new features and better
understand the functionality updates that will save them time, increase
their productivity and help them find their best-fit partners. Register
here for the free webinar.
-Ends-
Notes to Editors:
About EBD Group
EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started
across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences
has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform
in the industry. Each one of our six landmark events held in key life
science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art
partnering software, partneringONE®,
that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new
opportunities via one-to-one meetings.
Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™,
Biotech Showcase™, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Digital Medicine &
Medtech Showcase, Cell & Gene Connect, and BioEquity Europe) annually
attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in
over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one
engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our
industry.
Tune into EBD Group’s Partnering
Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business
strategies of the life science industry. EBD Group is an Informa
company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005040/en/