Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

EBRD European Bank for Reconstruction and Develo : President in India to strengthen ties with business community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 06:14pm CET

To date, the Bank has cooperated with Indian enterprises on joint projects worth €982 million

The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Sir Suma Chakrabarti, was in India this week to strengthen ties with the business community in a drive to step up joint investments with Indian firms in the Bank's countries of operations.

During discussions with Indian business leaders, the EBRD President responded positively to calls from the Indian business community to tighten these links.

'We already have a good working relationship with a number of companies in India but we are eager to reach out to even more businesses. Economies in the EBRD regions can benefit from the expertise of Indian firms and we can also help pave the way for more Indian enterprises to either enter or step up their presence in EBRD countries,' he said.

The EBRD has long worked with top-class Indian companies on investments in the EBRD's countries of operations, which comprise 38 economies stretching across three continents. The Bank has cooperated with Indian enterprises on joint projects worth €982 million, including investments with Tata, SREI and Jindal.

One recent example of cooperation is in Turkey where the EBRD and Mahindra & Mahindra are both shareholders in the Turkish agricultural machinery manufacturer Hisarlar, after Mahindra bought a 75.1 per cent stake last year. The EBRD has an 18.7 per cent stake in the Turkish company.

The EBRD President held discussions with the leaders of these groups this week and also met the head of the State Bank of India and the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India with whom he discussed opportunities for research cooperation.

The visit comes shortly after the Indian government expressed its interest in becoming a non-recipient shareholder of the EBRD.

EBRD - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:14:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:39p AAR ASSOCIATION OF AMERICAN RAILROADS : Rail Traffic for the Week Ending January 6, 2018
06:36p Canada building permits fall in November on fewer nonresidential plans
06:36p TSX flat as Corus, Klondex fall; resources stocks gain
06:29p PHILADELPHIA UNION : Bethlehem Steel FC Sign Defender Brandon Aubrey
06:26p U.S. says Canada's WTO complaint over trade remedies 'unfounded'
06:26p Canada takes United States to WTO in complaint over trade remedies
06:26p Canada takes United States to WTO in complaint over trade remedies
06:24p UNB UNIVERSITY OF NEW BRUNSWICK : Lorenzo Reading Series to feature Susan White
06:24p AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR : Unique and Highly Capable Honda Ridgeline Named to Car and Driver Magazine List of the 2018 10Best Trucks and SUVs
06:14p EBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : President in India to strengthen ties with business community
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABLYNX : European shares dip as bond market sends worrying signals
2STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL) : STILLFRONT GROUP AB: Stillfront with Goodgame Studios - more than 5 million MAUs
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : names new CEO and chairman for Airbus China unit
4TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : expects further growth in 2018 ​
5COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT : COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT SAE : CIB Egypt sponsors Wadi Degla..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.