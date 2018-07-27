ECB European Central Bank : Results of the Q3 2018 ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters

PRESS RELEASE

27 July 2018

HICP inflation expectations revised upwards for 2018 and 2019, while unchanged for 2020; longer-term expectations remained stable at 1.9%

Real GDP growth expectations revised downwards for 2018 and 2019, but unchanged for 2020

Unemployment rate expectations little changed

Respondents to the ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF) for the third quarter of 2018 reported point forecasts for annual HICP inflation averaging 1.7% for each of 2018, 2019 and 2020. Compared with the previous survey round, this represents upward revisions of 0.2 percentage point for 2018 and 0.1 percentage point for 2019, but no change to the expectation for 2020. Average longer-term inflation expectations (which, like all other longer-term expectations in this SPF, referred to 2023) remained stable at 1.9%.

SPF respondents' expectations for real growth in euro area GDP averaged 2.2%, 1.9% and 1.6% for 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. This represents downward revisions of 0.2 percentage point for 2018 and 0.1 percentage point for 2019, but no change for 2020. Average longer-term expectations for real GDP growth remained unchanged at 1.6%.

Unemployment rate expectations were little changed, standing at 8.3%, 7.9% and 7.6% for 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and 7.5% for the longer term.

Table: Results of the ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters for Q3 2018 (annual percentage changes, unless otherwise indicated) Survey horizon 2018 2019 2020 Longer term (1) HICP inflation SPF Q3 2018 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.9 Previous SPF (Q2 2018) 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.9 HICP inflation excluding food and energy SPF Q3 2018 1.2 1.5 1.7 1.8 Previous SPF (Q2 2018) 1.2 1.5 1.7 1.8 Real GDP growth SPF Q3 2018 2.2 1.9 1.6 1.6 Previous SPF (Q2 2018) 2.4 2.0 1.6 1.6 Unemployment rate (2) SPF Q3 2018 8.3 7.9 7.6 7.5 Previous SPF (Q2 2018) 8.3 7.9 7.5 7.4 1) Longer-term expectations refer to 2023 for the Q3 2018 SPF and 2022 for the Q2 2018 SPF. 2) As a percentage of the labour force.

