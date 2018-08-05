Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECB's Lautenschlaeger says worried about banking deregulation - Welt am Sonntag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 12:10am CEST
ECB executive board member Lautenschlaeger delivers her keynote speech during the annual regulatory conference of Austrian markets watchdog FMA in Vienna

BERLIN (Reuters) - An easing of European banking regulation risks taking power from regulators to ensure that banks have sufficient capital to withstand crises, ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger has told a German newspaper.

"I'm concerned about looming deregulation. Not just in the United States but also in Europe," the weekly Welt am Sonntag quoted Lautenschlaeger as saying in an interview.

"After the financial crisis supervisors were strengthened and given instruments to proactively react to looming risks. Before that they could only react when the damage had already been done. We need to ensure that the pendulum doesn’t swing back to that," said Lautenschlaeger, who is also deputy head of the ECB banking supervisor.

The European Central Bank last month unveiled a compromise solution on how banks must set aside cash against a large pile of bad loans after plans by its Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) to force them to set aside money within a given timeframe met resistance from bankers, lawmakers and even within the central bank.

"There are some proposals on capital rules that worry me. It could become more difficult for supervisors to demand more capital for certain risks. Supervisors’ instruments would be weakened," Lautenschlaeger said, without being more specific.

Commenting on ECB monetary policy, she said that it would be wrong for the central bank to abruptly change direction.

"That would help neither the economy nor price stability ... I am very much in favour of normalizing monetary policy. That also means that we should gradually raise interest rates. The pre-condition is that the path to price stability is sustainably strengthened," she said.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10aECB's Lautenschlaeger says worried about banking deregulation - Welt am Sonntag
RE
08/04China won't accept U.S. trade 'blackmail' - state media
RE
08/04CHINA WON'T ACCEPT U.S. TRADE 'BLACKMAIL' : state media
RE
08/04China's Wang says response to U.S. trade measures necessary, legitimate
RE
08/04Trump says tariffs are working, U.S. and China are talking
RE
08/04Canada 'very keen' on wrapping up year-old NAFTA talks
RE
08/04Canada 'very keen' on wrapping up year-old NAFTA talks
RE
08/04Turkey Responds to U.S. Sanctions Over Pastor's Detainment
DJ
08/04China Bears Score $7.1 Billion Victory in Long-Running 'Pain Trade'
DJ
08/04Indonesia to hand over yacht linked to 1MDB to Malaysia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS : HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS : 5 new reasons to visit Disney World, from Toy Story Land to revamped h..
2LINDE GROUP (THE) : LINDE AG: Business combination with Praxair, Inc.; increased requirements for the merger c..
3QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : Weekly Market Report
4GFI INFORMATIQUE : GFI INFORMATIQUE : Mannai Corp posts QR167mn H1 net profit on QR5.1bn revenue
5BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN MAY CONTINUE ITS ULTRA-RADICAL MONETARY POLICY: QNB

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.