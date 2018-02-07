ECB's 'good supervision' forcing banks to reduce bad loans - Nouy

Banks, particularly in Italy, have been complaining that the ECB is putting pressure on them to sell non-performing loans (NPLs), even if that results in a loss for the firm.

"Indeed a number of banks are changing their policy using good times to do what they can do (to reduce NPLs), more than they planned in the beginning," Nouy told a press conference. "This is what in my view good supervision is about."

Her deputy Sabine Lautenschlaeger stressed selling the unpaid loans was not the only was to achieve that and a good and efficient "work-out" process inside the bank was essential.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)