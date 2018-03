"Even today, euro area growth still relies too much on monetary policy support," Coeure said in Berlin. "The contribution of our easing measures to annual euro area GDP growth was half a percentage point in 2017 and will still be around one-third of a percentage point in 2018."

"Monetary policy can do little to lift the long-term growth rate of our region," he added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)