Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Independent Audit Advisory Committee Holds Forty-Third Session at New York Headquarters, 18-20 July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

The Independent Audit Advisory Committee of the United Nations (IAAC) held its forty-third session from 18-20 July 2018 at United Nations Headquarters in New York. Presiding over the session was the Chair, Maria Gracia M. Pulido Tan. All the other members of the IAAC - Patricia X. Arriagada Villouta (Vice-Chair), Natalia A. Bocharova, Richard Quartei Quartey and Janet St. Laurent - were in attendance.

The Committee's deliberations included meetings with, inter alia:

  1. The Secretary-General, on the activities of the Committee.
  2. David Kanja, Assistant Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), and senior managers regarding a wide range of matters, including: (i) the status of vacant posts; (ii) how OIOS plans to adapt to the shifting management paradigm and the evolving role of the internal audit function; (iii) update on the funding arrangements of OIOS; and (iv) strengthening of the investigation function.
  3. Christian Saunders, Assistant Secretary-General for Central Support Services, on behalf of the Under-Secretary-General for Management, on: (i) the status of the implementation of recommendations of oversight bodies; (ii) update on the Secretary-Generals' reform initiatives; (iii) the implementation of the anti-fraud risk register; and (iv) other matters of interest to the Committee.
  4. Atefh Riazi, Assistant Secretary-General and Chief Information Technology Officer, on cybersecurity and how it is being handled within the context of the Information and Communications Technology Network of the High-Level Committee on Management.
  5. The Audit Operations Committee, on issues or trends apparent in the financial statements of the Organization and the Report of the Board of Auditors.
  6. Francis Kamikamica, Deputy Director, Accounts Division, on behalf of the Controller, on: (i) the status of the Secretary-General's reform initiatives, including the implementation strategy; (ii) strengthening of the internal control system of the Organization; (iii) updates to funding the After-Service Health Insurance; (iv) the funding arrangement of OIOS; and (v) other matters of interest to the Committee.

The next (forty-fourth) session of the IAAC is scheduled for 11-14 December 2018 at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

For further information on the work of the IAAC, please see the Committee's website at www.un.org/ga/iaac, or contact the Committee's Executive Secretary, Moses Bamuwamye, at email [email protected]; tel.: +1 212 963 0788.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 17:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:05pLebanese central bank says pound stable, urges fiscal reform
RE
08:04pU.S. banks further eased business loan standards in Q2 2018
RE
07:56pNEXEN ENERGY ULC : Buzzard Phase II receives full sanction to move forward
PU
07:50pMexico minister says U.S. studying NAFTA rules of origin proposal
RE
07:45pINDRA NOOYI : PepsiCo veteran Ramon Laguarta to replace Indra Nooyi as CEO
RE
07:40pMike Shinoda (of Linkin Park) to Headline Monster Energy Outbreak Tour in North America This Fall
SE
07:36pSoftBank boosts earnings with tech investment sales
RE
07:28pUK's West Yorkshire Pension Fund halves hedge fund investments
RE
07:21pStrong earnings, Facebook drive Wall Street higher
RE
07:21pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Independent Audit Advisory Committee Holds Forty-Third Session at New York Headquarters, 18-20 July
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
2MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
3PANDORA : PANDORA : ADJUSTS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018
4ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
5XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Announcement On The Updated Payment Date For The Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.