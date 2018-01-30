Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Millions Cured of Leprosy, but Greater Action Needed to End Bias, Ensure Health Care for People Affected by Disease, Secretary-General Says in Message for Global Appeal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 09:25pm CET

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' video message to the thirteenth Global Appeal to End Stigma and Discrimination against Persons Affected by Leprosy, in New Delhi today:

Leprosy is an age-old disease that has maimed, ostracized and isolated so many - especially the most vulnerable. We have seen important progress over the past decades. Millions of patients have been cured. But we need stepped-up efforts.

As you highlight today, we must also work to end stigma and discrimination against people affected by leprosy. We know these harmful attitudes force many people to keep the disease hidden and delay early access to care.

The world has set a goal for zero leprosy-related disabilities in girls and boys by 2020. We must also work to ensure universal health coverage. Your efforts are an important contribution to reaching our shared goals and leaving no one behind.

Thank you. You have my full support.

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 20:24:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:45p Kelly Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Receives DealerRater 2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award
09:40p U S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WO : Chairman Barrasso Questions EPA Administrator Pruitt
09:25p OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY : OSU researchers hope to raise blue whale carcass from Yaquina Bay for educational display
09:25p ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Millions Cured of Leprosy, but Greater Action Needed to End Bias, Ensure Health Care for People Affected by Disease, Secretary-General Says in Message for Global Appeal
09:24p Canada's Shaw offers voluntary buyouts to 6,500 employees
09:20p STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Queensland motorists win as confusing fuel prices come down
09:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
09:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
09:04p Quebec seen tightening mortgage lending, other provinces split
09:02p Canadian province moves to block increased oil shipments
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN : Cyclical reversal dents European shares as results roll in
2LONDON COFFEE : Keurig Bets $19 Billion on Soda -- WSJ
3Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan partner to cut U.S. healthcare costs
4DOLLAR INDEX : Oil settles lower after dollar strengthens, rising U.S. output
5APPLE : APPLE : Amid angst over iPhone X, Wall Street braces for weak forecast from Apple

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.