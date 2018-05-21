Log in
ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Angola Presents Credentials

05/21/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations, Maria de Jesus dos Reis Ferreira, presented her credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Prior to her latest appointment, Ms. Ferreira was her country's Ambassador to Austria, with jurisdiction over Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia, while serving concurrently as Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Vienna, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Comprehensive Nuclear‑Test‑Ban Treaty Organization.

During her career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in several capacities, including as Consul‑General for central and northern Portugal from 2004, based in Porto, as well as Director for Africa and the Middle East at the Foreign Ministry (2002); Director for Asia and Oceania (2000); Minister Counsellor (2000); and Counsellor and Deputy Chief of the Department for International Organizations for specialized agencies of the United Nations (1994‑2000).

A retired Army Brigadier of the Angolan Armed Forces, Ms. Ferreira was awarded the gold medal by Presidential Order Nr. 70/10 in 2010 for her participation in the struggle for independence. In 2011, she received the merit and recognition certificate for good services rendered during the construction, consolidation and projection of Angolan policy in the international arena.

Ms. Ferreira holds a master's degree in international law from the Catholic University of Porto, Portugal, and a degree of licentiate in economics law from Lusophone University of Humanities and Technologies in Lisbon, Portugal.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 21:49:05 UTC
