ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Fiji Presents Credentials

05/21/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad, presented his credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

From 2016 until his latest appointment, Mr. Prasad was the Chief Executive Officer of the Papua New Guinea Governance Facility. Before that, he served as Senior Governance Adviser at the World Bank between 2009 and 2016, Governance Adviser at the United Kingdom's Department for International Development from 2003 to 2009, and Commissioner of Fiji's Public Service Commission from 1998 until 2000.

Between 2001 and 2003, Mr. Prasad was an associate professor of international management at Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University in Japan, having previously been a senior lecturer and head of department at the University of South Pacific between 1987 and 2000, and a lecturer in development studies at University College in Cork, Ireland, from 1995 to 1996.

Mr. Prasad holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Pacific, a master's degree in sociology from the University of New Brunswick in Canada, and a PhD in the same field from Warwick University in the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 21:49:05 UTC
