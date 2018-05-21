ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Kenya Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations, Lazarus Ombai Amayo, presented his credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Amayo was Kenya's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 2014 to 2018, serving also as Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Commonwealth. From 2010 to 2014, he was the Director of the Division for Europe and the Commonwealth at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Between 2006 and 2010, Mr. Amayo served as High Commissioner to Zambia and Malawi, and as Permanent Representative to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). From 2004 to 2006, he was the acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the acting Director of Administration and Head of International Organizations and Conferences in that Ministry. From 1999 until 2004, he served as High Commissioner to India, with concurrent accreditation to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Singapore.

Before his diplomatic service, Mr. Amayo was the Chief Executive Officer of Catering Levy Trustees, a parastatal organization in Kenya, from 1993 to 1997. He was elected to the National Assembly in 1989, representing Karachuonyo constituency until 1992.

Mr. Amayo holds a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from Spicer Memorial College and a Master of Political Science degree from the University of Delhi, both in India. He also trained in management and international relations in Kenya, United Kingdom and India.

He is married and has three children.