ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Montenegro Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The New Permanent Representative of Montenegro to the United Nations, Milica Pejanović‑Durišić, presented her credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Prior to her latest appointment, Ms. Pejanović‑Durišić was her country's Minister for Defence between March 2012 and November 2016, and a member of the Mediterranean Women Mediators network as well as the Governance Board of the Atlantic Council of Montenegro.

Between 2007 and 2010, Ms. Pejanović‑Durišić served as Ambassador to France, the Principality of Monaco and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). From 2004 to 2006, she was Ambassador to the State Union of Serbia and Montenegro, as well as to Belgium and Luxembourg.

Ms. Pejanović‑Durišić also served as a Member of Parliament from 1992 to 2001. In 1990, in Montenegro's first direct election, she was elected a member of the Presidency of the Republic of Montenegro, remaining in that position until the end of 1992.

She was born on 27 April 1959.