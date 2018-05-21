Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Montenegro Presents Credentials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The New Permanent Representative of Montenegro to the United Nations, Milica Pejanović‑Durišić, presented her credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Prior to her latest appointment, Ms. Pejanović‑Durišić was her country's Minister for Defence between March 2012 and November 2016, and a member of the Mediterranean Women Mediators network as well as the Governance Board of the Atlantic Council of Montenegro.

Between 2007 and 2010, Ms. Pejanović‑Durišić served as Ambassador to France, the Principality of Monaco and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). From 2004 to 2006, she was Ambassador to the State Union of Serbia and Montenegro, as well as to Belgium and Luxembourg.

Ms. Pejanović‑Durišić also served as a Member of Parliament from 1992 to 2001. In 1990, in Montenegro's first direct election, she was elected a member of the Presidency of the Republic of Montenegro, remaining in that position until the end of 1992.

She was born on 27 April 1959.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 21:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aGerman economy in strong upswing despite first-quarter slowdown - finance ministry
RE
12:05aCRDA CASINO REINVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY : PBR’s Elite Tour Returns to Atlantic City for First Time in 15 Years
PU
05/21DEMOCRATIC PARTY : Trump & Republicans Make It Easier to Discriminate on Auto Loans
PU
05/21Former Uber engineer sues, tests new sex-based claims policy
RE
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Montenegro Presents Credentials
PU
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Kenya Presents Credentials
PU
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Angola Presents Credentials
PU
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Fiji Presents Credentials
PU
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Thailand Presents Credentials
PU
05/21CITY OF NEWTON KS : New company announces restructuring of ABI Chemicals
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EN+ GROUP PLC : EN+ : Russian 'dirty money' flowing through London damages UK - MPs
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Telecoms Up on Deal View -- Telecoms Roundup
3Global stocks rise on U.S.-China trade truce; Venezuela worries lift oil
4Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
5HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.