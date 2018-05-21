Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : New Permanent Representative of Thailand Presents Credentials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations, Vitavas Srivihok, presented his credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Mr. Srivihok took up his latest appointment after having served as Deputy Permanent Representative at Thailand's Permanent Mission to the United Nations since 2015. Before that, he was his country's Ambassador to the Czech Republic between 2012 and 2015, and to the Lao People's Democratic Republic from 2010 to 2012.

He served as Director General of the Department for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2007‑2010), Ambassador Attached to the Foreign Ministry (2004‑2007), Bureau Director in the Office of Policy and Planning within the Office of the Permanent Secretary (2003), and Director of the Policy and Planning Division (2000‑2003).

Between 1995 and 2000, Mr. Srivihok served as First Secretary in the Office of the Secretary to the Minister; First Secretary, International Conference Division, Department of International Organizations; and Counsellor in several divisions within that department, including the International Conference Division and the Peace, Security and Disarmament Division.

He was Second Secretary at Thailand's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 1990 to 1992, and then First Secretary until 1995. Mr. Srivihok joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an attaché in 1986.

Holding a bachelor's degree in international relations from Chulalongkorn University in Thailand, he also received a master's in the same field from the University of Mississippi in the United States.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 21:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aGerman economy in strong upswing despite first-quarter slowdown - finance ministry
RE
12:05aCRDA CASINO REINVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY : PBR’s Elite Tour Returns to Atlantic City for First Time in 15 Years
PU
05/21DEMOCRATIC PARTY : Trump & Republicans Make It Easier to Discriminate on Auto Loans
PU
05/21Former Uber engineer sues, tests new sex-based claims policy
RE
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Montenegro Presents Credentials
PU
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Kenya Presents Credentials
PU
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Angola Presents Credentials
PU
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Fiji Presents Credentials
PU
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Thailand Presents Credentials
PU
05/21CITY OF NEWTON KS : New company announces restructuring of ABI Chemicals
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EN+ GROUP PLC : EN+ : Russian 'dirty money' flowing through London damages UK - MPs
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Telecoms Up on Deal View -- Telecoms Roundup
3Global stocks rise on U.S.-China trade truce; Venezuela worries lift oil
4Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
5HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.