ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Calls for Rejection of Violence after Protests Erupt in Zimbabwe

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned about reports of incidents of violence in Harare following the elections on 30 July. He recalls commitments the stakeholders made in the peace pledge and the code of conduct to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process. He calls on the political leaders and the population to exercise restraint and reject any form of violence while awaiting the announcement of the election results. He further calls on political leaders and electoral contestants to pursue any disputes through peaceful means, dialogue and in accordance with the law.

The elections mark an important step forward in Zimbabwe's democratic development. The Secretary-General notes the peaceful and democratic spirit, which was commended by national and international observers, during polling day. He appreciates the commitment of the people of Zimbabwe to deepen democracy and their renewed focus on development of the nation.