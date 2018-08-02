ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Suicide Attack against Civilians in Afghanistan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the 31 July suicide attack targeting the provincial government's department of refugees and returnees in Jalalabad City, killing at least 15 civilians, including a staff member of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Any attack deliberately targeting civilians is unjustifiable and in clear violation of international law.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The United Nations stands with the people and Government of Afghanistan as they strive for peace and reconciliation in their country.