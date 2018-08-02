ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Suicide Attack against Civilians in Afghanistan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General condemns the 31 July suicide attack targeting the provincial government's department of refugees and returnees in Jalalabad City, killing at least 15 civilians, including a staff member of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Any attack deliberately targeting civilians is unjustifiable and in clear violation of international law.
The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.
The United Nations stands with the people and Government of Afghanistan as they strive for peace and reconciliation in their country.
Disclaimer
ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 17:25:01 UTC