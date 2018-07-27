Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Congratulates People of Pakistan on Elections, Saying They Have Reaffirmed Their Commitment to Democracy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the people of Pakistan on the 25 July general elections. By exercising their constitutional right to vote, the people of Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to a democratic Pakistan.

The Secretary-General commends the Electoral Commission of Pakistan for the organization of the elections, noting positive initiatives related to training and efforts to enhance the inclusion of women, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups, as well as first-time voters, in the electoral process. The United Nations is committed to continue to support the Electoral Commission.

The Secretary-General looks forward to the formation of the new Government and wishes it success in providing the people of Pakistan a stable, democratic, and prosperous future.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 20:56:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aSwiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution
RE
07/27SIA SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : House Leaders Call on Administration to Remove Semiconductor Tariffs
PU
07/27ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Human Trafficking ‘Takes Many Forms, Knows No Borders’, Secretary-General Says in Message for World Day
PU
07/27ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Expect extended delays on I-17 north of Phoenix
PU
07/27U.S. Economy Grew at 4.1% Rate in Second Quarter -- Update
DJ
07/27Trump hails growth as one-offs and consumers boost economy
RE
07/27CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Barbados PM leads talks with CARICOM Secretariat on CSME
PU
07/27EPI ECONOMIC POLICY INSTITUTE : Little in GDP data to indicate that economic growth has moved off the trend of the post-Great Recession recovery
PU
07/27UAW UNITED AUTO WORKERS : Vice President Dittes Visits Local 174 Members at GM’s Brownstown Battery Assembly
PU
07/27JOHN CULBERSON : Culberson Welcomes Perry to Houston’s Energy Corridor
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, QCOM and ACAD
2CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC : CABLE CRACKDOWN: State Public Service Commission reverses approval of Charter-Tim..
3Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CBS Corporation - CBS
4NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
5Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.