Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Hails Decision by Joint Summit of Central, West African States to Sign Criminal Cooperation Agreement by Year’s End

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 07:26pm CEST

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General commends the Central and West African regions for their successful joint summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on peace, security, stability and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, which took place in Lomé, Togo, on 30 July 2018.

The Secretary‑General welcomes the renewed commitment of ECCAS and ECOWAS member States to strengthen cooperation on key peace and security challenges, and is particularly encouraged by the decision to sign a criminal cooperation agreement by the end of 2018 and to establish a ministerial committee to monitor implementation of the summit decisions. He also welcomes the decision of the Heads of State and Government of the two regions to hold consultations in the margins of the ordinary summit of the African Union in January, and to meet every two years to review implementation of the decisions contained in the Lomé Declaration adopted at the joint summit.

The Secretary‑General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue to promote interregional cooperation and support the implementation of the decisions adopted by the ECCAS‑ECOWAS summit.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 17:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Hunting progresses Organic Oil Recovery technology with operators
PU
07:41pCURRENCIES : British Pound Slumps As BOE Adopts Hawkish Policy Stance
DJ
07:31pInstant View - Apple hits $1 trillion stock market valuation
RE
07:31pApple hits $1 trillion stock market valuation
RE
07:29pApple hits $1 trillion stock market valuation
RE
07:27pAllergan sues Pfizer over costs of opioid litigation
RE
07:26pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Suicide Attack against Civilians in Afghanistan
PU
07:26pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Hails Decision by Joint Summit of Central, West African States to Sign Criminal Cooperation Agreement by Year’s End
PU
07:26pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Calls for Rejection of Violence after Protests Erupt in Zimbabwe
PU
07:25pINTRODUCING ACLARO TRUEVIEW : The Fintech Solution Set to Revolutionize Lending Risk Analysis
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Is Dogged by Emissions Scandal -- WSJ
3ING GROEP : ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
4TESLA : TESLA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.