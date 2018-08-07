Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Stresses Essential Need to Protect Rights, Identities of Indigenous Peoples, in Message for International Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 10:52pm CEST

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres' message on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, observed on 9 August:

Indigenous peoples have a profound spiritual connection to their lands and resources. Yet, increasingly, indigenous persons are migrating within their countries and across international borders. The reasons are complex and varied. Some are subject to displacement or relocation without their free, prior and informed consent. Others are escaping violence and conflict or the ravages of climate change and environmental degradation. Many migrate in search of better prospects and employment for themselves and their families.

Migration is an opportunity, but it also carries inherent risks. Many indigenous migrants find themselves living in unsafe and insanitary conditions in urban areas. Indigenous women and girls experience disproportionately high rates of trafficking and other forms of violence. Indigenous youth are faced with complex questions regarding their identity and values.

In some countries, indigenous peoples' territories are divided by international borders. Cooperation across these borders is important to safeguard their identity, occupations and traditional practices.

Later this year, Member States are expected to adopt a Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. This will establish an international framework for regional and global cooperation. It will provide a platform to maximize the benefits of migration and support vulnerable migrant groups, including indigenous peoples. It is essential that the rights and identities of indigenous peoples are protected.

On this annual observance, let us commit to fully realizing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, including the rights to self‑determination and to traditional lands, territories and resources. And, wherever they live, let us ensure that indigenous peoples enjoy recognition for their contributions and the opportunity to thrive and prosper in peace on a healthy planet.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 20:51:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:09pSnap beats on revenue, loses users for the first time
RE
11:07pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Iraq Removes One Entity from Its Sanctions List
PU
11:06pTelecoms Up, But Not by Much, On Cyclical Bias -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
11:03pU.S. finalises next China tariff list targeting $16 billion in imports
RE
11:00pTech Cos up as Traders See FAANG Volatility as Temporary -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:57pFinancials up as Sector Seen Benefiting From Market Strength -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:55pBOND REPORT : 10-year, 30-year U.S. Government Debt Halt 3-session Rally As Global Stocks Rise
DJ
10:53pBlockchain-Based Real Estate Prediction Platform DexisChain Joins Forces With Cryptocurrency Investment Platform Keyper X
BU
10:52pOil rises as U.S. sanctions on Iran stir supply worries
RE
10:52pAmazon and Microsoft nudge S&P 500 closer to record high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks rise on China boost, S&P 500 nears record; oil gains
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan
3DENTSPLY SIRONA INC : DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
4BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
5UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.