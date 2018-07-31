ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Security Council 2048 Committee Holds Informal Consultations to Hear Briefing by Its Chair on His Visit to Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, from 25 to 29 June 2018

On 16 July 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2048 (2012) concerning Guinea‑Bissau held informal consultations to hear a briefing by the Chair on his visit to Guinea‑Bissau and Guinea, from 25 to 29 June 2018.

The purpose of the visit was to obtain first‑hand accounts concerning the effective implementation of the sanctions measures imposed by Security Council resolution 2048 (2012) and discuss about the progress in the restoration of constitutional order in Guinea‑Bissau.

The Chair briefed members and the Committee discussed recommendations on possible future initiatives to keep the situation in the country monitored.