ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Briefed on Arms Flows, Weapons, Ammunition Management in South Sudan

08/03/2018 | 11:21pm CEST

On 25 July 2018, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan were briefed by the Acting Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on South Sudan and the United Nations Mine Action Service on trends observed and activities conducted related to the flow of arms and management of weapons and ammunition in South Sudan.

During the consultations, Committee members expressed appreciation for the work of the Panel and the Mine Action Service and for the information provided during the briefings. The meeting was a first opportunity for the members of the Committee to engage on the matter following the imposition of an arms embargo on South Sudan by the Security Council on 13 July 2018, with the adoption of resolution 2428 (2018).

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 21:20:12 UTC
