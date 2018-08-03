ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Young People Need Safe Spaces Where They Can Express Themselves Freely, Secretary-General Says in Message on International Youth Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres' message on International Youth Day, observed on 12 August:

The hopes of the world rest on young people. Peace, economic dynamism, social justice, tolerance - all this and more, today and tomorrow, depends on tapping into the power of youth.

Yet, more than 400 million young women and men live amidst armed conflict or organized violence. Millions face deprivation, harassment, bullying and other infringements of their rights. Young women and girls are particularly vulnerable.

The world's young people need safe spaces - public, civic, physical and digital spaces - where they can freely express their views and pursue their dreams. We must invest so that young people have access to education, training and decent jobs to achieve their full potential.

The United Nations is strongly committed to listening to the voices of young people - and opening pathways for meaningful participation in decisions that affect them. This September, we will launch a new strategy to step up our work with and for young people.

In making the world safe for young people, we make the world better for all. I wish all a happy International Youth Day.