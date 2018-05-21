Log in
ECT Environmental Clean Technologies : Shareholder Update – India Project Signing Ceremony

05/21/2018 | 01:15am CEST

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ASX: ESI) (ECT or Company) provides the following update in relation to the timing of the signing ceremony for its India Project.

The Company announced last Thursday (17 May 2018) that the signing ceremony for its India Project was scheduled for Thursday 24 May 2018 in Canberra.

The date has subsequently been rescheduled for Wednesday 30 May 2018.

This move is to accommodate a change in availability of key dignitaries from both Australia and India that has recently been communicated to the Company.

ECT Chairman Glenn Fozard commented, 'As shareholders may appreciate, coordinating the availability of senior dignitaries from India and Australia can be challenging.

'With recent changes in availability for both groups, we've worked to find the next window of mutual availability.

'Our partners at NLC and NMDC remain highly motivated and the Australian government continues to be very supportive.

'We're extremely pleased that the signing ceremony will be in Canberra on Wednesday 30 May 2018 reflecting the importance of this first-of-a-kind deal between Australia and India.'

Background

The signing ceremony is the culmination of over 4 years of collaborative effort between the parties, representing the largest ever joint R&D agreement between Australia and India, and will see the execution of the Master Project Agreement (MPA) for the development of an integrated Coldry demonstration and Matmor pilot plant.

Commencing with an ~AUD35 million R&D phase, the project aims to scale up ECT's Matmor and Coldry technologies to deliver an integrated Coldry demonstration and Matmor pilot plant to validate their technical and economic feasibility at a capacity of ~2 tonnes of metal per hour.

Following successful phase one R&D outcomes, the agreement provides the framework to proceed with a commercial-scale integrated steelmaking facility. The parties have previously contemplated the potential scope for the commercial phase via the techno-economic feasibility study completed in July 2016, which includes a notional capacity of 500,000 tonnes per annum steel output and an estimated AUD300 million capital investment. The site for the R&D plant has been chosen to allow room for expansion into a commercial-scale facility.

The Company will continue to provide updates.

For further information, contact:

Glenn Fozard - Chairman [email protected]

Disclaimer

ECT - Environmental Clean Technologies Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 23:14:04 UTC
