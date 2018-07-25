Log in
EDF Renewables : North America Signs Agreement with MidAmerican Energy

07/25/2018 | 02:52am CEST

EDF Renewables North America today announced they have closed on an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) whereby MidAmerican Energy Company has purchased the development assets associated with the Ivester Wind Project. The proposed 91-megawatt (MW) wind project encompasses nearly 7,000 acres of land in Grundy County, approximately 85 miles northeast of Des Moines, Iowa.

Kate O’Hair, vice president of development for EDF Renewables’ North Region, stated, “We are pleased to once again work with MidAmerican Energy to assist them in meeting their renewable energy goals. This opportunity expands on our long-term business relationship, having partnered on 771 MW of wind facilities in Iowa.”

The transaction contributes to MidAmerican Energy’s 2,000 MW Wind XI project, first announced in April 2016. By year-end 2020, the company expects annual renewable energy generation to reach a level that’s equivalent to more than 90% of annual retail customer usage.

O’Hair further added, “The development of renewable energy is a critically important task for the nation and for local rural communities. We applaud MidAmerican Energy for their vision and commitment to construct additional wind energy generation and allow economic and environmental benefits to preserve the rural Iowa lifestyle.”

About EDF Renewables:

EDF Renewables North America is a market-leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging, and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 10 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Energies Nouvelles, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.

For more information visit: www.edf-re.com


© Business Wire 2018
