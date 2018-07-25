EDF Renewables : North America Signs Agreement with MidAmerican Energy

EDF
Renewables North America today announced they have closed on an
Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) whereby MidAmerican
Energy Company has purchased the development assets associated with
the Ivester Wind Project. The proposed 91-megawatt (MW) wind project
encompasses nearly 7,000 acres of land in Grundy County, approximately
85 miles northeast of Des Moines, Iowa.
Kate O’Hair, vice president of development for EDF Renewables’ North
Region, stated, “We are pleased to once again work with MidAmerican
Energy to assist them in meeting their renewable energy goals. This
opportunity expands on our long-term business relationship, having
partnered on 771 MW of wind facilities in Iowa.”
The transaction contributes to MidAmerican Energy’s 2,000 MW Wind XI
project, first announced in April 2016. By year-end 2020, the company
expects annual renewable energy generation to reach a level that’s
equivalent to more than 90% of annual retail customer usage.
O’Hair further added, “The development of renewable energy is a
critically important task for the nation and for local rural
communities. We applaud MidAmerican Energy for their vision and
commitment to construct additional wind energy generation and allow
economic and environmental benefits to preserve the rural Iowa
lifestyle.”
About EDF Renewables:
EDF Renewables North America is a market-leading independent power
producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in
renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore
and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed
solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging, and energy management; and
asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to
maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North
American portfolio consists of 10 GW of developed projects and 10 GW
under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Energies
Nouvelles, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.
For more information visit: www.edf-re.com
