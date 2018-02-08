EEX Auction News: EU Auction

EU Auction Phase 3 - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2018-02-08, 11:00 a.m., Phase 3 - CAP2) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 4,213,000EUA was auctioned off at a price of 8.93 Euro/EUA.

EU Auktion Phase 3 - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion (08.02.2018, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3 - CAP2) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedsstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 4.213.000EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 8,93 Euro/EUA versteigert.