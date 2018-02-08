Log in
EEX Auction News: EU Auction

02/08/2018

EU Auction Phase 3 - CAP2

In today's EU Primary Market Auction (2018-02-08, 11:00 a.m., Phase 3 - CAP2) which was carried out on behalf of the European Commission and the participating member states a volume of 4,213,000EUA was auctioned off at a price of 8.93 Euro/EUA.

EU Auktion Phase 3 - CAP2

In der Primärmarktauktion (08.02.2018, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3 - CAP2) im Auftrag der Europäischen Kommission und der teilnehmenden Mitgliedsstaaten wurden heute am Spotmarkt 4.213.000EUA der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 8,93 Euro/EUA versteigert.

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 10:09:07 UTC.

