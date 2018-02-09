Log in
EEX Auction News: German Auction

02/09/2018 | 11:06am CET

Auction for Phase 3 EUAs

In today's Primary Market Auction (2018-02-09, 11:00 a.m., Phase 3) which was carried out on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany a volume of 4,360,000 EUAs was auctioned off on the EEX Spot Market at a price of 8.97 Euro/EUA.

Auktion für Phase 3 EUAs

In der Primärmarktauktion (09.02.2018, 11:00 Uhr, Phase 3) im Auftrag der Bundesrepublik Deutschland wurden heute am EEX-Spotmarkt 4.360.000 EUAs der dritten Handelsperiode zu einem Preis von 8,97 Euro/EUA versteigert.

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 09 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2018 10:05:02 UTC.

