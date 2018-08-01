Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX conducts milestone in emissions trading: 1,500th auction executed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 11:43am CEST

Today, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) has successfully conducted its 1,500th primary market auction for emission allowances. The auction which was held on behalf of Poland comprised a volume of 1,773,500 EUA and cleared at a price of 17.38 €/EUA. In total, 26 bidders took part in the auction.

Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX, adds: 'Over the years, EEX has decisively contributed to establishing large-scale emissions auctions in the EU ETS. Auctions have become a well-accepted and common market practice in Europe today. We support the further strengthening of auctions for emission allowances in the future, also with a view to their increasing importance in other emissions trading systems worldwide.

Nearly 90% of the overall primary market volume in Europe is currently auctioned via EEX. In total, EEX raised revenues of more than 27.6 billion Euros on behalf of the respective auctioneers for the auctions hosted on its platform.

Primary auctions have been held at EEX since 2010. At present, EEX performs the role as common auction platform on behalf of the European Commission and 25 participating Member States and as auction platform for Germany. In addition, EEX conducts emissions auctions for Poland. Primary auctions of EU Allowances (EUAs) and EU Aviation Allowances (EUAA) take place on the EEX spot market almost on a daily basis.

In the past, EEX conducted further auctions for the Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, the Netherlands and the Flemish Region. In 2012, EEX also auctioned off emission allowances on behalf of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in the framework of the NER 300 initiative on its derivatives market.

Clearing and settlement of the emission allowances is conducted by European Commodity Clearing (ECC), the clearing house of EEX Group. EEX provides detailed information in the auction calendar at the following link: http://www.eex.com/en/trading/calendar.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.

> Download full Press Release

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:18pUNITED THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:18pUNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
12:18pFIXTURES : MU Women start the season at Liverpool
PU
12:18pOHA INVESTMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:18pMYRIAD GENETICS INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:18pMOLINA HEALTHCARE : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (md&a)
AQ
12:18pHUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
12:18pGLOBALSTAR, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:18pHANESBRANDS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12:18pIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Kenya | Press Statement on The Work Permit...
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.