EEX conducts milestone in emissions trading: 1,500th auction executed

Today, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) has successfully conducted its 1,500th primary market auction for emission allowances. The auction which was held on behalf of Poland comprised a volume of 1,773,500 EUA and cleared at a price of 17.38 €/EUA. In total, 26 bidders took part in the auction.

Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX, adds: 'Over the years, EEX has decisively contributed to establishing large-scale emissions auctions in the EU ETS. Auctions have become a well-accepted and common market practice in Europe today. We support the further strengthening of auctions for emission allowances in the future, also with a view to their increasing importance in other emissions trading systems worldwide.

Nearly 90% of the overall primary market volume in Europe is currently auctioned via EEX. In total, EEX raised revenues of more than 27.6 billion Euros on behalf of the respective auctioneers for the auctions hosted on its platform.

Primary auctions have been held at EEX since 2010. At present, EEX performs the role as common auction platform on behalf of the European Commission and 25 participating Member States and as auction platform for Germany. In addition, EEX conducts emissions auctions for Poland. Primary auctions of EU Allowances (EUAs) and EU Aviation Allowances (EUAA) take place on the EEX spot market almost on a daily basis.

In the past, EEX conducted further auctions for the Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, the Netherlands and the Flemish Region. In 2012, EEX also auctioned off emission allowances on behalf of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in the framework of the NER 300 initiative on its derivatives market.

Clearing and settlement of the emission allowances is conducted by European Commodity Clearing (ECC), the clearing house of EEX Group. EEX provides detailed information in the auction calendar at the following link: http://www.eex.com/en/trading/calendar.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.

