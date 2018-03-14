EIS Group Announces Reseller Agreement with Comtec

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS Group, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, and Comtec, an insurance software and services provider, today announced a reseller agreement that enables Comtec to offer EIS Group’s digital insurance platform. The platform includes solutions for customer engagement, digital experience management, underwriting, policy administration, billing, and claims.



Comtec provides strategic software solutions and services to the property and casualty insurance industry and serves the majority of insurers in Israel, for a total of sixteen clients in both Israel and Cyprus. Comtec will assist with localization and undertake the sales, implementation, and support of EIS Group software solutions to help insurers in the region to modernize their business platforms to drive new business and engage more effectively with their customers. EIS Group’s solutions support personal, commercial, accident and disability, and employee benefits lines of business of insurers worldwide.

“Our ability to offer EIS Group solutions within our markets creates unprecedented opportunities for insurers in the region,” says Nadav Milner, chief executive officer at Comtec. “Because the EIS platform is built leveraging advanced application design technologies and delivered using the latest continuous deployment approaches, insurers have unlimited potential to reshape their customer experience, improve operations, reduce risk, and accelerate the delivery of innovative products and services. I am excited by, and confident the offering will propel our clients into the next generation of insurance business.”

The EIS Group platform will enable Comtec to help clients:

Achieve state-of-the-art digital enablement of their enterprises;

Enhance their customer journeys with seamless digital, omnichannel experiences;

Enable rapid development and deployment of new products to take advantage of market opportunities;

Distribute products and services easily within traditional and new digital channels and consumer ecosystems;

Establish an efficient, cost-effective insurance business platform.

“We are very pleased to have a partner that is so successful in this market and dedicated to providing solutions crafted to meet the unique needs of the market and its consumers,” says Alec Miloslavsky, chief executive officer at EIS Group. “We believe our digital insurance platform is perfectly suited to adoption in the region Comtec serves and it will help drive digital transformation in the market. This new regional expansion is the next step in EIS Group’s global growth and underscores both the flexibility and modernity of the EIS Group platform.”

About Comtec

Since its inception in 1976, Comtec has become a dominant player in the insurance software market by developing technically and functionally advanced software, and implementing multi-scale insurance software projects. The majority of Israeli insurers utilize Comtec’s TIS (Total Insurance System) as a comprehensive solution for the management of their P&C insurance activities.

Comtec is part of the MalamTeam Group, one of the largest IT integrators in Israel, which is publicly traded at Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

EIS Group

EIS Group moves insurance carriers closer to their customers. Leading insurers use the EIS® digital insurance platform to build and deliver fast, simple, engaging experiences across the entire insurance lifecycle — quoting, policy administration, billing, claims and service. The cloud-enabled platform of core, experience and insight solutions empowers insurers to innovate faster, reduce costs, and create competitive advantages. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS Group powers digital insurance for property/casualty and benefits insurers of all sizes, worldwide.

Media Contact:

Kevin Haydon, EIS Group

1.845.7972976

[email protected]