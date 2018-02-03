EMEA Tops the Valves and Actuators Market in Water and Wastewater Industry | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
valves and actuators market in the water and wastewater industry
predicts a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2022.
The report segments the global valves and actuators market in water and
wastewater industry by product (quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves,
actuators, and control valves), by technology (hardware, software, and
services), application (primary treatment, secondary treatment, and
tertiary treatment), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It
provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global valves and actuators market
in water and wastewater industry, according to Technavio industrial
automation researchers:
-
Rising automation in the water and wastewater industry: a major market
driver
-
Proactive defect detection with the use of simulation software: a key
market trend
-
EMEA occupied almost 36% of the overall market share of the global
valves and actuators market in water and wastewater industry in 2017
-
Emerson Electric, Flowserve, Metso, Schlumberger, SMC, and The Weir
Group are some of the players in the market
Rising automation in the water and wastewater industry: a major
market driver
Rising automation in the water and wastewater industry is one of the
major factors driving the global valves
and actuators market in water and wastewater industry. The
necessity to increase the efficiency of various processes and enhancing
the productivity has led to automation in every industry and the same
statement is true for the water and wastewater industry. The increasing
automation in the water and wastewater industry presents a perfect
opportunity for the growth of the market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation,
“Control valves are automated valves and require minimal operator
interference. In addition, actuators act as sensors and perform
accordingly to control the movement of the valves. The addition of
control valves and actuators in the water and wastewater industry has
reduced manual interference and enhanced safety of employees and
pipelines. Thus, the increasing automation in the water and wastewater
industry is expected to drive the volume sales of valves and actuators
in the water and wastewater industry during the forecast period.”
EMEA: largest valves and actuators market in the water and wastewater
industry
The valves and actuators market in water and wastewater industry in EMEA
occupied close to 36% of the overall market share in 2017. The vast
pipeline network and the widespread water treatment industry in EMEA is
a key reason for the high requirement of valves and actuators in the
region. The valves and actuators market in water and wastewater industry
in the Americas occupied the second position in terms of market share
contribution in 2017. The market share of the Americas in the valves
and actuators market in water and wastewater industry is
expected to come down due to the matured market in developed countries.
It was followed by the valves and actuators market in water and
wastewater industry in APAC. This region is expected to witness the
fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period.
Proactive defect detection with the use of simulation software: a key
market trend
The common defect detection in valves, including radiographic testing or
ultrasonic testing, is not efficient in detecting microscopic defects.
Pressure testing qualifies as a better method for defect identification.
But, it is not a guarantee of fool-proof defect detection of valves. The
cost associated with the above-mentioned detection processes is
exorbitant, and they do not provide a clear picture of what caused the
defect. Casting process simulation serves as a substitute for the
shortcomings of regular defect detection processes. This method uses
computer-aided design with numerical models to determine the defects in
a valve. This method has proven to be cost-effective and an efficient
way of detecting defects.
