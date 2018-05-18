Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EPCOR USA Honored With 15 Awards From AZ Water Association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/18/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

PHOENIX, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR USA (EPCOR) was recognized by the AZ Water Association with 15 awards for operational excellence and safety. The 15 honors from its industry colleagues join 92 previous awards EPCOR has received from the AZ Water Association.

EPCOR was also recognized by the keynote speaker, Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, for stepping up to build a water hauling station to help out a North Phoenix community that has had significant groundwater decline and many well failures. Construction on the station began late April 2018 and is expected to be complete July 2018.

“Receiving recognition like this, from professionals who know what it takes every day to deliver high-quality, reliable water service, is the ultimate compliment,” said Joe Gysel, president of EPCOR USA. “From Bullhead City to Anthem, Tubac to Sun City, we’re honored to have received 107 awards since 2012, underscoring the hard work and dedication our teams devote to their communities, 24 hours a day.”

EPCOR was recognized for water treatment, wastewater treatment, water distribution system management and wastewater collection system management. Additionally, Harrison Whitman, EPCOR’s manager of health, safety and risk, was honored as the association’s Health & Safety Professional of the Year.

The AZ Water Association announced winners after evaluating criteria including operations, experience, adherence to regulatory standards and more. Arizona’s largest regulated water utility, EPCOR provides water and wastewater service to approximately 360,000 customers across 37 communities and 15 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. EPCOR also provides natural gas service in Texas.

The AZ Water Association is a nonprofit educational organization founded in 1928 whose mission is preserving as well as enhancing Arizona’s water environment. More than 2,200 water and wastewater professionals throughout the state belong to the association. Annual awards were presented in a ceremony during the annual AZ Water Conference in Phoenix on May 3, 2018.

In detail, EPCOR’s 2018 awards from the AZ Water Association include:

Wastewater TreatmentAnthem
Water TreatmentAnthem
Wastewater TreatmentBullhead City
Water Distribution SystemBullhead City
Water Distribution SystemFountain Hills
Water TreatmentFountain Hills
Water Distribution SystemHavasu
Water TreatmentParadise Valley
Water Distribution SystemSun City
Wastewater Collection SystemSun City
Water TreatmentSun City
Water Distribution SystemTubac
Water TreatmentWhite Tanks Regional Water Treatment Plant
Wastewater TreatmentNorthwest Valley Water Reclamation Facility 

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Stenholm
Director, Public & Government Affairs
EPCOR USA Inc.
O 623.445.2424
C 602.390.5662
[email protected]

About EPCOR USA
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, EPCOR USA’s wholly owned subsidiaries build, own and operate water and wastewater and natural gas facilities and infrastructure in the southwestern United States. EPCOR USA provides water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 360,000 customers across 37 communities and 15 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.
EPCOR, through its subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 70 employer. EPCOR’s website address is www.epcor.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:07pLDC : Poultry firm LDC and Saudi Al-Munajem to acquire Doux assets
RE
07:06pMAXIMUM RELIEF TO BE PROVIDED TO RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS DURING RAMADAN : K-Electric
AQ
07:05pVALID SOLUCOES E SERVICOS DE SEGURANCA : Being Customer Centric, Being Efficient, and Taking Care of People is the Name of “The Game” at Valid
PU
07:05pSCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Tst PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07:05pADECCO : ILO Global Commission Member Dehaze says governments must support all forms of work
PU
07:04pMYERS INDUSTRIES : prices issuing of 4 million shares of stock
AQ
07:04pBLACKHAWK BANCORP : Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. Elects Directors and Increases Cash Dividend
AC
07:04pDOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE 2018 : Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report - Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:03pPatent Application Titled "Charging Control Circuit, Charging Device, Charging System and Charging Control Method" Published Online (USPTO...
AQ
07:03pCALIX, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont targets more M&A after taking watc..
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : Acquires Fintech Startup -- WSJ
3CITIGROUP : CITIGROUP : Is Fined for IPO Lapses -- WSJ
4AP MOLLER-MAERSK : AP MOLLER MAERSK : Maersk's Fortunes Take Big Hit From Freight Rates and Fuel Costs -- WSJ
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair's last gasp

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.