EPCOR USA Honored With 15 Awards From AZ Water Association

PHOENIX, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR USA (EPCOR) was recognized by the AZ Water Association with 15 awards for operational excellence and safety. The 15 honors from its industry colleagues join 92 previous awards EPCOR has received from the AZ Water Association.



EPCOR was also recognized by the keynote speaker, Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, for stepping up to build a water hauling station to help out a North Phoenix community that has had significant groundwater decline and many well failures. Construction on the station began late April 2018 and is expected to be complete July 2018.

“Receiving recognition like this, from professionals who know what it takes every day to deliver high-quality, reliable water service, is the ultimate compliment,” said Joe Gysel, president of EPCOR USA. “From Bullhead City to Anthem, Tubac to Sun City, we’re honored to have received 107 awards since 2012, underscoring the hard work and dedication our teams devote to their communities, 24 hours a day.”

EPCOR was recognized for water treatment, wastewater treatment, water distribution system management and wastewater collection system management. Additionally, Harrison Whitman, EPCOR’s manager of health, safety and risk, was honored as the association’s Health & Safety Professional of the Year.

The AZ Water Association announced winners after evaluating criteria including operations, experience, adherence to regulatory standards and more. Arizona’s largest regulated water utility, EPCOR provides water and wastewater service to approximately 360,000 customers across 37 communities and 15 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. EPCOR also provides natural gas service in Texas.

The AZ Water Association is a nonprofit educational organization founded in 1928 whose mission is preserving as well as enhancing Arizona’s water environment. More than 2,200 water and wastewater professionals throughout the state belong to the association. Annual awards were presented in a ceremony during the annual AZ Water Conference in Phoenix on May 3, 2018.

In detail, EPCOR’s 2018 awards from the AZ Water Association include:

Wastewater Treatment Anthem Water Treatment Anthem Wastewater Treatment Bullhead City Water Distribution System Bullhead City Water Distribution System Fountain Hills Water Treatment Fountain Hills Water Distribution System Havasu Water Treatment Paradise Valley Water Distribution System Sun City Wastewater Collection System Sun City Water Treatment Sun City Water Distribution System Tubac Water Treatment White Tanks Regional Water Treatment Plant Wastewater Treatment Northwest Valley Water Reclamation Facility

About EPCOR USA

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, EPCOR USA’s wholly owned subsidiaries build, own and operate water and wastewater and natural gas facilities and infrastructure in the southwestern United States. EPCOR USA provides water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 360,000 customers across 37 communities and 15 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 70 employer. EPCOR’s website address is www.epcor.com.