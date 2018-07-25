Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EPI Economic Policy Institute : experts weigh in on wage trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 01:53am CEST

Despite a historically low unemployment rate, inflation-adjusted average hourly wages did not grow at all between June 2017 and June 2018, according to the Current Employment Statistics survey. While this stagnation was driven in part by an uptick in energy prices, it is also a sign that nominal wage growth-the best historic barometer for measuring short-run changes in workers' leverage in the labor market-remains extraordinarily weak for an economy with low unemployment. Last week, EPI posted a series of blog posts analyzing these recent, troubling trends in wages.

Senior Economist Elise Gould and Policy Director Heidi Shierholz looked at overall trends. They found that weakness in wages was broad based and not confined to small corners of the labor market. They argue that this is a sign that continued labor market slack is a prime culprit and that a long period with a tight labor market will boost wages.

Gould and Shierholz also argue that anemic wage growth is not due to workers lacking the skills employers are looking for, nor is it due to low-wage jobs being added disproportionately. On the first point, they note that workers with less educational attainment have seen stronger wage gains recently, undercutting stories of skills or credential shortages.

EPI Research Director Josh Bivens then argued that neither the decades-long assault of workers' leverage (sometimes referred to as rising monopsony power of employers) nor rising monopolization mean that workers' wages cannot grow even if the economy hits full employment. Instead, he argues that the definition of full employment is wage growth fast enough to support the Fed's price inflation target-and nothing about rising employer power or monopoly changes this calculus. He notes that these influences largely mean that policymakers just have to work harder to ensure labor markets are tight to spur decent wage growth.

EPI experts are available for interviews on wages and other topics.

Read more:

Disclaimer

EPI - Economic Policy Institute published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 23:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/24European Commission President Set to Face Trump and His Tweets
DJ
07/24Asia stocks gain on firmer Wall Street, China hopes; U.S. yields elevated
RE
07/24Asia stocks gain on firmer Wall St., China hopes; U.S. yields elevated
RE
07/24Ivanka Trump closes fashion line to focus on helping her father
RE
07/24NATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : EPA Approves Sorghum Oil Pathway
PU
07/24WALORSKI : Tariff Exclusion Process Is Broken
PU
07/24JONI ERNST : Ernst Statement on Administration’s Trade Assistance Package
PU
07/24EPI ECONOMIC POLICY INSTITUTE : experts weigh in on wage trends
PU
07/24CATTLEMEN : Reducing Trade Barriers, Regulatory Burdens Will Ease Tariff Pain
PU
07/24ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Honda to invest $54.8 million in Alabama expansion project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : signs agreement with Washington state to end discriminatory ad targeting
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Facebook plans innovation hub in China despite tightening censorship
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : film studio chief Ropell to depart
5FREIGHT : CN Rail tops profit estimates on higher freight volumes

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.