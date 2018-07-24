NEW YORK, N.Y., Jul 24, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants today announced that risk management and insurance brokerage veteran Lou D'Agostino and his Iron Cove Partners team have joined the firm. D'Agostino has over 17 years of insurance brokerage experience with an expertise in serving the Financial Services industry.



D'Agostino and team will be based in EPIC's Midtown, NYC office, reporting to EPIC's Northeast Region President, Thomas O'Neil, and operating as Iron Cove - a division of EPIC.



Prior to forming Iron Cove, D'Agostino spent 10 years with broker Frank Crystal & Co. in New York, where he was a Director in the Financial Services Practice. In this role, D'Agostino designed and placed Management and Professional Liability Insurance Programs for a wide range of financial services firms including Hedge/Private Equity Funds, Registered Investment Advisors, Securities Dealers, Family Offices, and Consultants.



While running Iron Cove, D'Agostino created an industry leading Financial Services practice. The firm's strong, positive reputation in the Hedge Fund sector earned Iron Cove the 2017 and 2018 "Best U.S. & Global Hedge Fund Industry Insurance Provider" awards from Hedgeweek.



D'Agostino also developed risk management and insurance programs for a number of commercial businesses in the Real Estate, Not-For-Profit, Manufacturing, Retail, and Technology industries.



Prior to entering the risk management and insurance industry, D'Agostino had a career in professional football, which included playing running back and special teams for two seasons (1996 and 1997) with the New York Jets.



Said EPIC's Tom O'Neil, "Lou and his team bring extensive experience and expertise in the Financial Services industry to EPIC. Lou is well known and well regarded throughout the Hedge Fund community. We are excited to further expand our commitment to the Financial Services sector in the Northeast and across the country with the addition of the Iron Cove team."



D'Agostino is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance.



Lou D'Agostino can be reached at [email protected] or 646-452-403.



About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.



With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-adds-lou-dagostino-as-a-principal-in-new-york-serving-the-financial-services-industry/