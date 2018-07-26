Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ERI : Launches New State-of-the-Art 315,000 Square Foot Facility in Indiana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 08:21pm CEST

ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronic waste and the world’s largest cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has relocated its Indiana operations to a new state-of-the-art facility 95,000 sq. ft. larger than the previous location.

The new Plainfield facility brings the physical size of ERI’s Indiana recycling operations to more than 315,000 sq. ft.

The steadily growing ERI has grown the physical size of its Indiana operations, now located at 3100 Reeves Rd. in Plainfield, to accommodate its enormous shredder and steadily increasing demand for its ITAD and recycling services.

“We’re very proud of the growth we’ve achieved nationally, globally and in the great state of Indiana over the last several years,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “With the steady growth we’ve been experiencing and the ever-increasing amount of technical innovation leading to higher turnover of devices, we simply needed to make more space to accommodate the expanding needs in Indiana and beyond. This new state-of-the-art facility space — a single tenant facility — will enable us to further automate our operations and continue to grow our asset management capabilities.”

Shegerian also noted that ERI currently provides the only dually certified nationwide solution offering 100 percent guaranteed data destruction for consumer electronics devices, e-waste, and hardware.

“We have been dedicated innovators in our industry since our inception in 2002 and remain true to that commitment more than ever today,” Shegerian added. “As we continue to pioneer new technologies and solutions into 2019 and beyond, it is cutting edge facilities like out new Plainfield location that have kept us the world leader in electronic recycling, ITAD and hardware data destruction.”

ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronic waste and the world’s largest ITAD and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is certified to de-manufacture and recycle every type of electronic waste in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI processes more than 275 million pounds of electronic waste annually at eight locations, serving every zip code in the United States. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25pPatent Issued for Treatment of Primary and Metastatic Carcinoma (USPTO 10022421)
AQ
09:25pWAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
09:25pSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Names New Division President in Minnesota
AQ
09:23pINVESCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:22pCarrefour confident of turnaround after first-half profit rise
RE
09:22pTAKARA BIO : strengthens its IP position on single cell RNA-seq
AQ
09:22pPAPA JOHN 'L : founder sues for corporate records
AQ
09:21pZTE : U.S. House passes defense bill targeting Chinese investments
RE
09:21pPatent Issued for Chamber Device, Target Generation Method, and Extreme Ultraviolet Light Generation System (USPTO 10028365)
AQ
09:21pCONSORTEUM : NetworkNewsBreaks – Consorteum Holdings, Inc. (CSRH) Subsidiary Delivers Full-service Approach to Mobile Strategies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON EARNINGS : What to Watch
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
4NESTLÉ : Nestle counts on better second half to keep Third Point at bay
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Profit Rises on Budweiser, Stella Artois Growth

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.