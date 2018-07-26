ERI : Launches New State-of-the-Art 315,000 Square Foot Facility in Indiana

ERI,
the nation’s leading recycler of electronic waste and the world’s
largest cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has
relocated its Indiana operations to a new state-of-the-art facility
95,000 sq. ft. larger than the previous location.
The new Plainfield facility brings the physical size of ERI’s Indiana
recycling operations to more than 315,000 sq. ft.
The steadily growing ERI has grown the physical size of its Indiana
operations, now located at 3100 Reeves Rd. in Plainfield, to accommodate
its enormous shredder and steadily increasing demand for its ITAD and
recycling services.
“We’re very proud of the growth we’ve achieved nationally, globally and
in the great state of Indiana over the last several years,” said John
Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “With the steady
growth we’ve been experiencing and the ever-increasing amount of
technical innovation leading to higher turnover of devices, we simply
needed to make more space to accommodate the expanding needs in Indiana
and beyond. This new state-of-the-art facility space — a single tenant
facility — will enable us to further automate our operations and
continue to grow our asset management capabilities.”
Shegerian also noted that ERI currently provides the only dually
certified nationwide solution offering 100 percent guaranteed data
destruction for consumer electronics devices, e-waste, and hardware.
“We have been dedicated innovators in our industry since our inception
in 2002 and remain true to that commitment more than ever today,”
Shegerian added. “As we continue to pioneer new technologies and
solutions into 2019 and beyond, it is cutting edge facilities like out
new Plainfield location that have kept us the world leader in electronic
recycling, ITAD and hardware data destruction.”
