ERI : Launches New State-of-the-Art 315,000 Square Foot Facility in Indiana

ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronic waste and the world’s largest cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has relocated its Indiana operations to a new state-of-the-art facility 95,000 sq. ft. larger than the previous location.

The new Plainfield facility brings the physical size of ERI’s Indiana recycling operations to more than 315,000 sq. ft.

The steadily growing ERI has grown the physical size of its Indiana operations, now located at 3100 Reeves Rd. in Plainfield, to accommodate its enormous shredder and steadily increasing demand for its ITAD and recycling services.

“We’re very proud of the growth we’ve achieved nationally, globally and in the great state of Indiana over the last several years,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “With the steady growth we’ve been experiencing and the ever-increasing amount of technical innovation leading to higher turnover of devices, we simply needed to make more space to accommodate the expanding needs in Indiana and beyond. This new state-of-the-art facility space — a single tenant facility — will enable us to further automate our operations and continue to grow our asset management capabilities.”

Shegerian also noted that ERI currently provides the only dually certified nationwide solution offering 100 percent guaranteed data destruction for consumer electronics devices, e-waste, and hardware.

“We have been dedicated innovators in our industry since our inception in 2002 and remain true to that commitment more than ever today,” Shegerian added. “As we continue to pioneer new technologies and solutions into 2019 and beyond, it is cutting edge facilities like out new Plainfield location that have kept us the world leader in electronic recycling, ITAD and hardware data destruction.”

ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronic waste and the world’s largest ITAD and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is certified to de-manufacture and recycle every type of electronic waste in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI processes more than 275 million pounds of electronic waste annually at eight locations, serving every zip code in the United States. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005835/en/