ERI : Names William P. Avery Director of Sales, Healthcare

ERI, the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States, has named William P. Avery as its Director of Sales, Healthcare.

Avery brings to ERI more than 18 years of sales leadership responsibility -- primarily in the healthcare sector -- and will help manage the high demand for ERI’s IT asset disposition (ITAD) and cybersecurity-focused services in that industry.

With hardware hacking and data theft at an all-time high, and with the enormous amounts of personal and medical data at risk, the healthcare industry has become particularly vulnerable – both in terms of maintaining HIPAA regulatory requirements as well as protecting digital privacy in general.

Avery comes to ERI after his successful work at Stericycle where he served as Vice President of US Sales. While at Stericycle, Avery was responsible for all hospital-based services for new business and retention for the company. He also assisted in fostering long-term relationships between sales and operations nationally. Prior to joining Stericycle, he spent four years in sales with the Xerox Corporation working in the Federal Business Unit.

“Bill is a perfect fit for ERI – a results driven leader with a proven track record leading teams that consistently provide excellent sales growth, profitability and operational results in the healthcare sector, which has become an increasingly important part of our business,” said Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer of ERI. “We’re confident that his expertise in the areas of delivering strategic growth platforms, account retention strategies, new initiative rollouts, and organizational effectiveness will be a huge asset to our team moving forward as we continue to grow.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner.

