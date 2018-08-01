ERI : Names William P. Avery Director of Sales, Healthcare

ERI,
the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition
provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the
United States, has named William P. Avery as its Director of Sales,
Healthcare.
Avery brings to ERI more than 18 years of sales leadership
responsibility -- primarily in the healthcare sector -- and will help
manage the high demand for ERI’s IT asset disposition (ITAD) and
cybersecurity-focused services in that industry.
With hardware hacking and data theft at an all-time high, and with the
enormous amounts of personal and medical data at risk, the healthcare
industry has become particularly vulnerable – both in terms of
maintaining HIPAA regulatory requirements as well as protecting digital
privacy in general.
Avery comes to ERI after his successful work at Stericycle where he
served as Vice President of US Sales. While at Stericycle, Avery was
responsible for all hospital-based services for new business and
retention for the company. He also assisted in fostering long-term
relationships between sales and operations nationally. Prior to joining
Stericycle, he spent four years in sales with the Xerox Corporation
working in the Federal Business Unit.
“Bill is a perfect fit for ERI – a results driven leader with a proven
track record leading teams that consistently provide excellent sales
growth, profitability and operational results in the healthcare sector,
which has become an increasingly important part of our business,” said
Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales
Officer of ERI. “We’re confident that his expertise in the areas of
delivering strategic growth platforms, account retention strategies, new
initiative rollouts, and organizational effectiveness will be a huge
asset to our team moving forward as we continue to grow.”
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset
disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction
company in the United States. ERI is certified
to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic
device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to
process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its
eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States.
ERI’s mission is to safeguard organizations, people and the environment.
For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call
1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005910/en/