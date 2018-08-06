Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ERS Economic Research Service : Federal Commodity Programs Price Loss Coverage and Agriculture Risk Coverage Address Price and Yield Risks Faced by Producers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 03:11pm EDT

The Federal Government operates a variety of programs that help crop producers manage risk due to unexpected changes in market prices and yields. These programs include Agriculture Risk Coverage-County (ARC-CO) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC), both introduced in the 2014 Farm Act. Like traditional Federal crop insurance programs, ARC-CO and PLC reduce the downside revenue risk facing producers of corn, soybeans, wheat, and other covered commodities. However, unlike crop insurance, the two programs do not require producers to pay premiums. Differences in the two programs' payment formulas can also drive coverage selections for individual crops.

Known as a 'shallow loss' program, ARC-CO makes payments to producers when a county's revenues in a covered commodity fall below 86 percent of guaranteed revenues, based on the recent history of county yields and national prices. With each passing year, ARC's price formula updates with new price information. For example, if prices go down, payments made to producers can fall. In contrast to ARC-CO, PLC payments do not account for yields. And rather than rely on recent price behavior, PLC payments trigger when market prices simply fall below a reference price that lasts the life of the Farm Act.

These formula differences along with beliefs about future prices likely informed farmers' expectations of payment levels between the two programs, which may explain the varying program enrollment rates across crops. For example, higher corn and soybean prices around the time of the 2014 Farm Act likely led producers to enroll the vast majority of U.S. corn and soybean acres in ARC-CO. Meanwhile, higher reference prices for rice and peanuts offered producers an incentive to enroll nearly all U.S. acreage of these crops in PLC. For other crops, the two programs' formulas yielded smaller price differences, and enrollment outcomes were more mixed. Wheat producers split their acres roughly evenly between the two programs. About two-thirds of sorghum and three-quarters of barley acres went to PLC, while about two-thirds of oats acres went to ARC-CO.

Understanding the link between program enrollment decisions and commodity prices can help explain differences in ARC-CO and PLC participation rates across commodities and over time, particularly as crop prices continue to change.

This article is drawn from...

Federal Risk Management Tools for Agricultural Producers: An Overview , by Mesbah Motamed, Ashley Hungerford, Stephanie Rosch, Erik O'Donoghue, Matthew MacLachlan, Gregory Astill, Jerry Cessna, and Joseph Cooper, ERS, June 2018

Disclaimer

ERS - Economic Research Service published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 19:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39pAmid Saudi Arabia dispute, Canada says will always defend human rights
RE
09:39pSaudi state airline Saudia suspends flights to and from Toronto
RE
09:31pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Special Election Ohio's 12th Congressional District
PU
09:31pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : ASRF and NCCPB Launch New Seed Science Foundation
PU
09:28pOil rises after OPEC sources say Saudi crude output fell
RE
09:26pCanada defiant after Saudi Arabia freezes new trade over human rights call
RE
09:25pSeek Help from Recoverit Whenever You Have Deleted Files Accidentally
SE
09:21pWESTERN GROWERS : Opposes Renewable Energy Initiative in Arizona
PU
09:18pMexico and U.S. studying NAFTA rules of origin proposals - minister
RE
09:17pTurkish Lira Falls to Fresh Lows Against U.S. Dollar
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : ADJUSTS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018
2ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
3PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
4MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
5XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Announcement On The Updated Payment Date For The Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.