ESCORT Unveils the First Connected Car Radar / Laser Detection System

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ESCORT, the leader in high-performance radar and laser detection technology, today announced the launch of the new ESCORT MAX 360c, the first radar and laser detector designed for the connected car. With built-in Wi-Fi, the MAX 360c updates through the on-board Wi-Fi connection and alerts the driver to the latest ticket threats in real-time. The ESCORT MAX 360c will be on display at CES Unveiled, January 7th from 5:00 – 8:30 pm in the South Seas Ballroom at Mandalay Bay; Pepcom Digital Experience on January 8th, from 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm at the Mirage; and ShowStoppers @ CES January 9th from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm in the Lafite Ballroom at the Wynn Hotel.

The new ESCORT MAX 360c connects directly to the connected car's Wi-Fi and automatically connects to ESCORT Live, our exclusive real-time ticket-protection network, without the need for your smartphone to connect to the detector. ESCORT Live keeps drivers aware of upcoming alerts received and reported by other users in the area, and gives you access to local speed limit data for over-speed alerts, right out of the box.

If you don't have a connected car or Wi-Fi signal, users can still pair their smartphones using Bluetooth® in the MAX 360c and get all the features of ESCORT Live. When they get home or park near a Wi-Fi connection, the detector will automatically update to the latest software and firmware, without having to remove the unit from the car.

The ESCORT MAX 360c features a sleek, slimmer design with LED arrows to indicate the direction of the radar threat. With the updated arrow placement on the front of the display, direction of the alerts is easier to see and less distracting while driving. Its multi-color OLED display intuitively displays both the threat type and strength as well as the vehicles speed so the driver can make the best decision for each threat in HD resolution. The ESCORT MAX 360c also includes the revolutionary EZ Mag Mount™ that offers the most simple and secure installation. It attaches and releases the detector with a mere magnetic touch and eliminates all bouncing or detachment during a drive.

"Every major car manufacturer is planning for connected car options, if not already bringing them to market. As the detection industry leader, it's our job to complement the latest in car technology with our state of the art radar/laser detection systems," said John Kuhn, Vice President, Radar Engineering for Cedar Electronics. "With the ESCORT MAX 360c we created the first detection system designed for the connected car and most dynamic, real-time radar / laser detection system we have ever done," added Dave Smidebush, Vice President and General Manager, Radar Category for Cedar Electronics.

The ESCORT MAX 360c also includes:

360 Degree Directional Alert Arrows – Arrows indicate the direction of the radar source for 360-degree protection.

– Arrows indicate the direction of the radar source for 360-degree protection. Front and Rear Radar Detection - Dual antennas for front and rear detection

Dual antennas for front and rear detection GPS Intelligence – Access to the largest, most-up-to-date database of speed & red-light cameras and speed traps. Drivers can mark their own "hot spots" using the exclusive Mark Location feature

– Access to the largest, most-up-to-date database of speed & red-light cameras and speed traps. Drivers can mark their own "hot spots" using the exclusive feature IVT Filter™: Updateable system automatically reduces false alerts from external In-Vehicle Technology sources such as collision avoidance systems and adaptive cruise control

Updateable system automatically reduces false alerts from external In-Vehicle Technology sources such as collision avoidance systems and adaptive cruise control SmartCord® USB – Premium power cord features convenient USB charging port, power LED, alert LED and Mute button.

– Premium power cord features convenient USB charging port, power LED, alert LED and Mute button. Dual Language – Includes English & Spanish voice and text

The ESCORT MAX 360c is available now for a retail price of $699.95 exclusively through EscortRadar.com or by calling (866) 709-8744.

