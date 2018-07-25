Log in
EU Diamonds (Industrial) Market Report 2018 - Analysis And Forecast To 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/25/2018 | 08:09pm CEST

The "EU: Diamonds (Industrial) - Market Report - Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the EU industrial diamond market, providing a comprehensive analysis and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry. The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term outlook uncovers market prospects. The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Volume and Value

3.2 Trade Balance

3.3 Market Structure by Countries

3.4 Market Opportunities by Countries

3.5 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Domestic Production

4.1 Production from 2007-2016

4.2 Production by Countries

5. Imports

5.1 Imports from 2007-2016

5.2 Imports by Countries

5.3 Import Prices

6. Exports

6.1 Exports from 2007-2016

6.2 Exports by Countries

6.3 Export Prices

7. Prices and Price Development

7.1 Producer Prices on the Domestic Market

7.2 Producer Prices on the Non Domestic Market

8. Trade Structure and Channels

8.1 Major Trade Channels

8.2 Price Structure

9. Business Environment Overview

9.1 Structural Profile

9.2 Country Analysis

9.3 Size Class Analysis

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f3gq4q/eu_diamonds?w=4


