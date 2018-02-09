EU: Electronic Integrated Circuits and Micro-Assemblies Market Report 2018 - Analysis and Forecasts 2007-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "EU:
Electronic Integrated Circuits And Micro assemblies - Market Report -
Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This report focuses on the EU electronic integrated circuit market,
providing a comprehensive analysis and the most recent data on its
market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production,
and turnover in the industry.
The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties
concerning the industry, while the medium-term outlook uncovers market
prospects.
The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing
opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an
interpretation of the trade figures.
Product Coverage:
-
Electronic integrated circuits: processers and controllers, whether or
not combined with memories, converters, logic circuits, amplifiers,
clock and timing circuits, or other circuits;
-
Memories, amplifiers or other.
Data Coverage:
-
Electronic integrated circuit market size and value;
-
EU production, split by EU Member States;
-
Electronic integrated circuit production by type;
-
Profiles of the leading companies;
-
EU trade (intra and extra);
-
Prices for electronic integrated circuit (producer, import and export);
-
Trade structure and market channels;
-
Electronic integrated circuit market outlook to 2025;
-
Per Capita Consumption.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Domestic Production
5. Imports
6. Exports
7. Prices and Price Development
8. Trade Structure and Channels
9. Business Environment Overview
10. Company Profiles
Appendix 1: Trade and Prices by Countries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8sdzbm/eu_electronic?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005791/en/