EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government

03/19/2018 | 12:48pm CET

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova plans to discuss the alleged misuse of more than 50 million Facebook users' data with the U.S. social network and with the U.S. government on her visit to the United States this week.

The New York Times and London's Observer reported on Saturday that data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica gained inappropriate access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users in developing techniques to support President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

"From a European Union perspective, the misuse for political purposes of personal data belonging to Facebook users – if confirmed – is not acceptable," the European Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing be Alissa de Carbonnel)

