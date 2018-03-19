EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government

The New York Times and London's Observer reported on Saturday that data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica gained inappropriate access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users in developing techniques to support President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

"From a European Union perspective, the misuse for political purposes of personal data belonging to Facebook users – if confirmed – is not acceptable," the European Commission said in a statement.

