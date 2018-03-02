Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU promises firm response to U.S. steel tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 12:57am CET

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said it would propose countermeasures within days in response to the United States' decision to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which it called a "blatant intervention" to protect U.S. industry.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday he would impose duties of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports to shield U.S. producers.

"We strongly regret this step, which appears to represent a blatant intervention to protect U.S. domestic industry and not to be based on any national security justification," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.

"We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk ... The EU will react firmly and commensurately to defend our interests."

Juncker said that the Commission would put forward a proposal for WTO-compatible countermeasures against the United States in the next few days to rebalance the situation.

European steelmakers association Eurofer said a global tariff of 25 percent on steel imports meant the United States had chosen trade confrontation, rather than a quota that could have allowed allies to maintain their U.S. presence.

"From one day to the next, EU steel exports to the U.S. - which were at 5 million tonnes in 2017 - will be cut drastically by an estimated 50 percent or more," Eurofer Director Genereal Axel Eggert said in a statement.

He said he welcomed the Commission's announcement of appropriate and swift measures.

"The EU must not allow that the moderate recovery in our industry over the last year is now being destroyed by the EU's most important political ally," Eggert said.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Peter Graff and Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aU.S. oil rises for first time in four days
RE
01:36aWeinstein Co reaches deal with group promising female leadership
RE
01:36aWeinstein Co reaches deal with group promising female leadership
RE
01:36aU.S. oil rises for first time in four days
RE
01:35aSouth Korea's factory sector expands marginally in February
RE
01:33aSouth Korea's January factory output rebounds on strong export growth
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:04aReuters poll - Euro zone economic growth momentum has peaked, say economists
RE
12:57aUnhappy Canada vows to retaliate against any U.S. steel tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METLIFE : METLIFE : Revises 2017 Earnings After Another Mistake -- 2nd Update
2MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Microchip to buy Microsemi for about $8.35 billion
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW tells court it did not break rules over 'dieselgate' disclosure
4U.S. energy industry slams Trump's 'job-killing' steel tariffs
5WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO REVIEWS WEALTH BUSINESS FOR POSSIBLE CUSTOMER ABUSE: filing

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.