EU5 Wound Care Product Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The EU5 wound care product is expected to cater to the demand, and
provide the quality healthcare facilities needed by and beyond 2020. The
need for the rapid wound-healing has increased significantly in the
recent years due to the rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases.
The EU5 wound care product market is anticipated to show a single-digit
growth rate during the forecasted period. Various wound care
manufacturers in the EU5 are planning to launch new advanced wound care
products across the country by the end of 2018.
Revenue growth in the EU5 for the wound care product market is the
second largest, followed by the U.S., worldwide. This is because of the
ongoing demand for specialty wound care products, thereby leading to a
positive growth rate.
By product type, the market is segmented into surgical wound care,
advanced wound care, and traditional wound care. The rising incidence of
chronic diseases like diabetes, ulcers, trauma, etc. is creating huge
opportunities for the advanced wound care products.
Owing to rapid evolution in the use of wound care products, EU5
generates the largest revenue for Europe. Manufacturers are also
investing for the advanced wound care products, thereby giving a thrust
to the growth of the market.
Home healthcare is the fastest growing by the end-user segment in the
EU5 because of the growing demand of self-treatment at home.
Companies Mentioned
-
Smith & Nephew
-
Molyncke Healthcare
-
ConvaTec Plc.
-
Coloplast Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive summary
Chapter 2: EU5 wound care product market - Overview
Chapter 3: EU5 wound care product market segmentation - by product type
Chapter 4: EU5 wound care product market segmentation - by application
Chapter 5: EU5 wound care product market segmentation - by end user
Chapter 6: Competitive landscape
Chapter 7: Conclusion
Chapter 8: Appendix
