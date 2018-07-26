EU5 Wound Care Product Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "EU5 Wound Care Product Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EU5 wound care product is expected to cater to the demand, and provide the quality healthcare facilities needed by and beyond 2020. The need for the rapid wound-healing has increased significantly in the recent years due to the rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases. The EU5 wound care product market is anticipated to show a single-digit growth rate during the forecasted period. Various wound care manufacturers in the EU5 are planning to launch new advanced wound care products across the country by the end of 2018.

Revenue growth in the EU5 for the wound care product market is the second largest, followed by the U.S., worldwide. This is because of the ongoing demand for specialty wound care products, thereby leading to a positive growth rate.

By product type, the market is segmented into surgical wound care, advanced wound care, and traditional wound care. The rising incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, ulcers, trauma, etc. is creating huge opportunities for the advanced wound care products.

Owing to rapid evolution in the use of wound care products, EU5 generates the largest revenue for Europe. Manufacturers are also investing for the advanced wound care products, thereby giving a thrust to the growth of the market.

Home healthcare is the fastest growing by the end-user segment in the EU5 because of the growing demand of self-treatment at home.

